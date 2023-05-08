The most recent survey of Loudoun residents showed they rate the county’s services, economy, safety and quality of life overall more highly than residents of similar counties across the nation, with some unsurprising exceptions.
The 2022 National Community Survey polled residents on a range of topics among government services, quality of life, and the economy. And especially when compared to other counties with similar population sizes, they rated Loudoun more highly in many areas, especially in terms of how safe they feel, how the county treats diverse and vulnerable populations, employment opportunities, and government services ranging from street repair, to drinking water, to libraries, to law enforcement, and fire and rescue services.
But Loudoun ranked poorly as a place to retire both overall and compared to similarly-sized counties. Of 369 communities across the country, Loudoun ranked 348th for quality of life as a place to retire, in the bottom 5% of communities with only 39% of people responding positively. Nationally, Loudoun was also below the benchmarks on cost of living, ease of walking, and the availability of affordable quality housing. There, too, the difference was stark—the rate of positive responses in Loudoun was in the bottom 11% for cost of living, 20% for ease of walking, and 24% for availability of quality affordable housing.
Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed to a strong majority of respondents, about 7 in 10, who agreed that the county needs smaller single-family homes.
“It’s something that we talked a lot about in the 2019 comp plan, and then quite frankly I don’t think we’ve really delivered on much, and I’m calling attention on it partly as sort of a clarion call to the development community, because this survey shows there’s appetite for that type of product,” Letourneau said.
Conversely, 8 in 10 strongly disagreed that the county needs mobile homes, and half disagreed it needs tiny homes.
Loudoun residents’ assessment of the county school system has dropped steadily in the biannual survey, from 87% positive in 2018, which was above national benchmarks. In 2020 that dropped to 76% positive, and in 2022 to 66% positive, both statistically similar to national benchmarks.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said the results “makes perfect sense—that’s really the result of marketing.”
“I would like to see more granular data as to what that was based on, but if we’re asking people what they think, and they’ve been bombarded for 18 months with negative messaging about Loudoun schools—yeah, okay,” he said.
Education was also the only area in which a majority of respondents said they would be willing to endure a tax increase to improve the service.
Survey results also reflected a downward trend in many areas nationwide.
“Respondents to the survey really rated Loudoun County services very highly overall, so while we did see that decline, we saw compared to our similar benchmark communities, those who have similar populations to Loudoun County, that we actually fared high on 50 out of those 123 indicators,” Loudoun County Division Manager Megan Cox said. “So while we are looking at a national phenomenon of something trending downward, we are still faring very well against our benchmarks.”
Based on the results, the National Research Center and Polco, which conducted the survey, highlighted the economy and safety as assets and priorities for Loudoun residents.
The Loudoun Combined Fire-Rescue Service was the most highly rated among county government services, with 95% of people positively assessing the quality of Loudoun’s fire services and 93% positively rating ambulance or emergency medical services. That was followed closely by the public library, with a 92% positive assessment.
Loudouners also like their sewer service, with 90% of respondents rating it positively. Almost all public services got a positive response, with only transit services and land use planning polling below 50% positive.
In line with national benchmarks, the county government that provides those services got a 53% positive assessment for value of services for taxes paid, 51% for overall confidence in county government, 47% for being honest, and 41% for being open and transparent to the public.
More information and the full survey results are online at loudoun.gov/survey.
(4) comments
Mike Turner believes the school rating is about "marketing, and "messaging." It couldn't possibly be about being sexual predator enablers, the lies, GJ reports, and the arrogance of an out of control SB and administration? Just "marketing..."
Turner, on a board mostly composed of out of touch public servants, always puts his far-left party and the Establishment above the needs of the people. Always.
There are copious amounts of failed school districts in the Red States so I guess the Republicans took that ball and kicked it down the road for a few generations.
Virginians, especially those in NoVA, are leaving the state at a faster rate than people are moving in to replace them.
This has been the case for nine years running.
Largest negative net migrations are to the following states:
SC, TX, GA, FL WV and TN.
The IRS data shows that these are income-earners, not retirees.
This is a persistent problem with long-term consequences. And no amount of feel-good polling data, driven largely by people who have obviously become numb to the absurd levels of taxation that we endure, is going to change that.
Oh no. Residents have been fooled into thinking that raising taxes for education will improve LCPS. There are copious amounts of studies that show more money does not increase educational outcomes. If it did, DC would have the best and brightest graduates (and they do not!). Money will not help LCPS, but I am sure the Democrats will take that ball and run with it.
