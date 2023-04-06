Loudoun supervisors have sent letters to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Data Center Coalition asking that county leaders get looped in—and a say on—a proposed rule to lift environmental regulations on data center diesel generators.
The state DEQ is considering a variance to its regulations limiting when data centers run their backup diesel generators. Typically, unless they are needed because of a power outage, they are started up only for regular testing.
The proposed variance would allow data centers to use their generators when PJM Interconnection, the organization that coordinators power transmission the region, issues an alert of possible future power shortages. The variance would expire at the end of July. A most recent second draft of that variance narrows it to apply only to data centers in Loudoun County.
But the public hearing on that variance was on a late Thursday morning in Woodbridge, in Prince William County, and supervisors said communications with Loudoun government have been lacking. That public hearing, Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m. in the DEQ's regional office in Woodbridge, was scheduled after the variance was narrowed to apply only to Loudoun County. On Tuesday, supervisors approved a letter asking to be brought into the conversation, and that the DEQ cancel that public hearing and hold one instead in Loudoun.
“Members of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors first learned of the proposed Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data center backup generator pollution variance only after DEQ issued its announcement seeking public comment,” the letter reads. “No one from the Governor’s office, DEQ or the data center industry provided the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors with any advance notice of their discussions leading up to the announcement of the variance and its inherent and potentially significant noise and air pollution risk to Loudoun County residents.”
The letter also advises that “it would have been prudent and appropriate to engage the County of Loudoun as decision that impact only Loudoun County were being made.”
“In the future, we look forward to continuing the strong relations we have built, and continue to build, with the Loudoun Data Center Coalition. In the future, we invite DEQ to contact the County before drafting policy that exclusively impacts Loudoun County,” it concludes.
That followed a March 30 letter from County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) with a list of questions about the proposed variance, beginning with “What was the origin of this variance and what is the actual need of enacting this variance?”
“Why on earth would you hold a public hearing in Woodbridge with legislation that is about and only about Loudoun County?” Randall said at the county board meeting Tuesday. “I am afraid that they’ll hold it in Woodbridge and then say, ‘we got nobody speaking on it, speaking against it, so we're going to go ahead,’ when why would somebody speak on and against it? Woodbridge is an hour away. That just makes no sense at all, and I think in fact it's actually inappropriate to do that.”
That prompted a comparison from Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) to the Abilene paradox, or “Road to Abilene,” about a group of people deciding to do something none of them individually want to do, because each believes the others want to do it and so doesn’t object.
“Why are we even having this? It's been in the news, we've gotten emails from constituents, and no one seems to want this anymore,” Turner said. “Well, that forces we as elected officials representing the citizens of Loudoun County to stand up … and say we don't want to go to Abilene.”
That apparently includes the data center industry.
Supervisor Matthew F. Leatourneau (R-Dulles)—who in his day job is the managing director of communications at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Energy Institute—said the variance is likely meant to protect not just data centers, but everyone else sharing an electrical grid with them.
“I don’t want to go to Abilene, but what I also don’t want is a situation where we have blackouts for our residents, and that’s really why we’re having this discussion,” he said. “… If we ran into a point where there is a great reliability issue because of a natural disaster or because of simply demand, a variety of things would happen with the grid. The data centers are going to get their power. They're not shutting off power to the data centers, because many of them have core critical functions. The people who aren't going to get their power are the rest of us, and this has happened in parts of our country.”
But it is unclear what the variance as written would accomplish. The Data Center Coalition, the trade association for the data center industry, on March 27 wrote to the DEQ that the coalition understood the intent was to offer temporary, voluntary tools to alleviate demand on the electric grid during peak periods.
“However, there are important and unresolved technical, federal regulatory, and operational challenges with this variance. Due to these issues, no DCC member has indicated they would use the variance,” the letter reads. “DEQ also indicated in its March 7, 2023 notice that it did not anticipate any data center would need to use the variance, noting that it is precautionary and redundant and does not ensure compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rules and regulations. For these reasons, we respectfully request that DEQ withdraw the new variance.”
Among other issues, even with the DEQ’s proposed variance data center operators would still be under federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations. And as Letourneau pointed out, running their diesel generators is much more expensive than using the electric grid.
The coalition’s letter instead suggested a program used in other states, in which regulators, electric utilities and industrial electricity users cooperate on ways to alleviate the load on the electric grid during periods of peak usage.
“DEQ could have reached out to anyone in county government, from Mr. [County Administrator Tim] Hemstreet on, and they didn’t do that either,” Randall said. “And then they set a public hearing in Woodbridge, VA for next Thursday. So that is just nonsensical.”
The DEQ’s full proposal is online at deq.virginia.gov/get-involved/topics-of-interest/data-centers-public-comment, or deq.virginia.gov/permits-regulations/public-notices/air under “REVISED Order and local variance for data centers – Loudoun County, VA.”
The DEQ accepts written comments by email, fax, and mail. Comments must include the full name, address and telephone number of the person commenting. To comment, request public documents or for other information contact Karen G. Sabasteanski, Office of Air Data Analysis and Planning, Department of Environmental Quality, PO Box 1105, Richmond, VA 23218. Call 804-659-1973 or fax 804-698-4510, or email karen.sabasteanski@deq.virginia.gov. The comment period is open until April 21.
The BOS made this mess. That they now say the solution is a bigger mess is unbelievable. These things are an eyesore, an energy suck, and let's not forget the cherry on top--noisy. Right next to housing, they then force draping high-capacity, EMT emitting power lines to run right over our houses. We didn't sign up for living in the grid...
So, this explains the recent installation of smart meters. They can selectively shut off houses while leaving the data centers and county government facilities running.
Does anyone really think the clowns we have on the board of supervisors will have any constructive input or role on this matter.
I’m thinking Briskman will make an equity issue out of it and Turner will say something dumb.
