County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) criticized the School Board’s response to repeated sexual assaults in high schools as “too slow” and not transparent at a meeting of both boards Thursday evening.
Although the stated purpose of the meeting was to talk about the division’s $1.67 billion fiscal year 2024 budget request, Randall addressed the School Board’s vote Tuesday night to not release the results of an independent investigation into the school district’s handling of those assaults.
“There is obviously an elephant in the room,” she said. “In fact, an entire zoo might be in this room today, and I don’t think we should ignore that.”
Randall praised the division for its successes over the past few years including a 97.6% on-time graduation rate for the class of 2021, 4.6% higher than the state average; SAT scores in 2021 that she said were well above the state and national averages; and improved scores during the pandemic.
“However, even with all of the successes we have to respond to what are clearly issues within LCPS, with students not just feeling unsafe, but in some cases, students being unsafe,” she said. “…When incidents happen that harm students, the response needs to be swift, transparent, nonpolitical, student- and parent-focused and, most of all, we have to put policies in place that makes it less likely for another student to be harmed.”
“What LCPS does, you do very, very well,” she added. “However, when serious incidents happen, the response from LCPS and Chair [Ian] Serotkin (Blue Ridge), with due respect, in my opinion the response from members of the School Board have been too slow and less transparent than what I believe is needed to regain public support.”
Randall said some have suggested defunding the school system as the solution but noted she did not agree with that suggestion. But she said as the funding source for the school division, the Board of Supervisors has every right to ask hard questions and expect answers.
The two boards then got to the business at hand, with supervisors asking questions about the School Board’s budget request.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) asked for clarification on how collective bargaining would be funded if it wasn’t included in the School Board’s adopted budget, and specifically if it would be covered in end of year fund balance.
The School Board did not include collective bargaining in its budget because it has not voted on a resolution, but Smith estimated implementing it would cost $3.5 million dollars and require 14 new hires. The Loudoun Education Association submitted the required signatures for certification at the end of January, setting up a School Board vote on whether to allow collective bargaining among its employees. Serotkin said the signatures are being certified and once that is done the board will vote on whether to allow collective bargaining.
Randall wanted to know more about the fund balance and if there would be enough to cover collective bargaining, saying if the School Board used the timeline they proposed and planned to ask for funding later, it would be too late.
Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby said based on their second quarter review they were projected to have a $14.1 million fund balance. However, she noted that the projection was expected to change because they only had numbers through Dec. 31. She also said if the General Assembly wasn’t able to correct a $3.5 million fiscal year 2023 budget shortfall, then they would need to deduct it from the fund balance.
A state funding error discovered in January had local school districts being given $201 million less than expected, with Loudoun potentially losing $3.5 million.
Other questions revolved around the Park View rebuild and pushing off other projects like press boxes at Dominion High School and new weight rooms at Heritage and Potomac Falls High Schools. Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) asked if there was a way to complete the projects instead of pushing them off into 2027 or later.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis defended the plan to push off the projects, saying when the Capital Improvement Plan was presented, the School Board had to make tough decisions based on the rising costs of inflation, which he said increased project costs by 15-20%. He said the projects were deferred in order to do the Park View rebuild and renovations at Waterford and Banneker Elementary Schools.
Briskman said the projects were included in last year’s CIP and that she understood some work had already started on some press boxes. She asked the Board to figure out how to get the projects done “on time as promised.”
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) brought up the history of budget growth due to enrollment and said almost every superintendent had used enrollment increase as justification for budget increase, but he found it “interesting” that this year despite flat enrollment projections the budget still increased.
“I find it very, very interesting and I understand inflation is an issue, but I want more explanation,” he said.
He also expressed concerns over parental rights, and asked if the division was losing teachers, and what was being done to avoid mistakes around alerting students of National Merit Scholarship honors in the future.
Four schools in Loudoun County didn’t alert students that they were National Merit Commended Scholars. There was a total of 16 schools in Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun that didn’t notify students of the award.
Randall said the most important people in the school system are the children and their parents, and said she appreciates educators.
“They have had a very tough year, they have been called everything from abusers to groomers. And by the way, calling our teachers, our educators ‘groomers’ is disgusting and disrespectful,” she said. “Our teachers and educators deserve not only deserve to be paid a competitive salary, they deserve to be respected.”
The county government provides the majority of the school district’s funding. Supervisors typically pass a county budget at their first meeting in April. If they vote to send the school district a different amount than the School Board’s request, the School Board will go back to work on their budget to reconcile the difference.
(3) comments
If inflation is 8%, how are project costs 15-20% higher? Schools need to stop spending funds on nice to do and touchy-feely nonsense and focus on those skills that will make young people either ready for college or ready to enter the work force. We need to spend more on technical skills (plumbing, electrical, automotive, IT) because there are some young people who don't want to go to college. One of my old professors told me that "historians are the product of an affluent society." Given our current situation, it's difficult to see that the US is a very affluent society anymore. This nice to do stuff in high school leads to young people going to expensive private colleges and majoring in Far East Art History. Upon graduation they discover they have $100K in student loans, no job prospects, and they are earning less than an electrician who earned a technical skill and has been on the deck for a couple of years. Pay all teachers better and pay STEM teachers even more because science and technology are the wave of the future. Oh yes, and punish any educator who screws over a National Merit School.
Chair Randall can pontificate all she wants about releasing the the B&K Report. Bottom line: No court appears poised to order its release. The school board has explained ad nauseum why it doesn't feel comfortable releasing the Report. I thought maybe the critics could try getting a copy from the Special Grand Jury. But now I'm being told grand jurors couldn't even get a copy. Why not give it a break, folks! In November, elect a new slate of school-board members who are willing to go out on a limb & release the Report. Meanwhile, Happy Presidents Day Loudoun!
Ian, Reaser and Morse fast tracked the raise for Zieglar that would have been a $330,000.00 savings.
