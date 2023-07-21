County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a Community Development Authority for Rivana at Innovation Station, allowing the developers of the huge planned mix-used development to finance the costs of building its infrastructure with special taxes assessed on the property.
The Community Development Authority’s structure is meant to allow it to use tools of public financing, but give the Board of Supervisors oversight over the authority and shield the county from financial liability. For example, the Board of Supervisors must approve the authority’s bond issues, but those bonds are not county-backed. The bonds are repaid with a combination of special assessments, a special 15-cent real estate surtax in the development, and tax increment financing, which assigns the increase in the county’s real estate tax revenues attributable to the growth in the Rivana property’s value to cover the authority’s debt.
The Community Development Authority will fund the development’s infrastructure like utilities, roads, parks, trails, and parking. A similar process was used to support construction of the Dulles Town Center.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said financing a project like Rivana is difficult, and the development authority is necessary for the kind of urban development envisioned in the county’s general plan.
“Ultimately, we have to make a decision about our policy priorities and the type of development that we want to see in the county, and really where we want our most dense development and where it's most likely to succeed,” he said. “And near a Metro stations has been our answer. We created an urban policy area. So now the question is, what do we have to incentivize to do it?”
He said if the development fails, “it's not as if we're going to be out money, it's just money that won't be coming in, but it wouldn't have been anyway.”
“The community development authority will really help get Rivana off the ground and develop quickly,” Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said. “The Dulles Town Center CDA has been a very successful and is getting close to being dissolved as most of the bonds have been paid back. I look forward to seeing the Rivana CDA be successful as well, and enabling transit-oriented development near Metro.”
Rivana is planned as one of Loudoun’s largest developments, on land where previous ambitious development plans including Dulles World Center and The Hub have failed to materialize. The development is adjacent to Metro’s Innovation Station on the Silver Line near the Loudoun County/Fairfax County border.
Eventually, the Rivana developer’s plans call for 1.7 million square feet of office space, 322,623 square feet of commercial space, 280 hotel rooms and 2,719 residential units. In the first phase, expected to begin construction in mid-2024, the developer plans 100,000 square feet of office space, 168,826 square feet of commercial space, 1,589 residential units and the 280 hotel rooms.
The agreement Tuesday allows for ranges in those plans that could dramatically shift the balance of uses in the development at full buildout, contemplating anywhere from 1.6 million to 2.4 million square feet of office, 225,000 to 347,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 to 450 hotel rooms, and 2,100 to 2,719 residential units.
The Community Development Authority will fund related infrastructure by issuing bonds. Most of that debt will likely be repaid through tax increment financing.
Under the agreement’s tax increment financing program, the county will track the difference between the value of the land before its development, and the value of the land for that tax year, a difference which can be expected to grow every year because of development and yearly inflation. The real estate tax revenues on the base value stay with the county; the tax revenues growth can be used to cover the development authority’s debt and expenses.
The agreement approved Tuesday inflates that difference by almost $100 million from the start by using outdated assessments for the base value. The agreement is based on the 2019 assessed value of the land—$47,182,390. Today the fair market value of that land is assessed at more than three times that, $146,248,490. At this year’s tax rate, it’s a difference of $866,828 a year in foregone tax revenue.
Surplus revenues after covering the authority’s debt, operations and reserve funds and the county’s administrative costs stay with the county budget.
According to an analysis by public finance and consulting firm MuniCap, over the lifetime of the project, the authority is expected to finance an estimated $236 million in infrastructure projects, with debt costs totaling $409,744,613.
The firm also projects the county will collect tax revenues significantly above what’s needed to pay off that debt. Based on last year’s tax rate, when the bonds are fully paid off in 2062, the county will have realized real estate tax revenues of $561 million after debt service. Including all other tax revenues from the property, the firm estimated the county will bring in $1.38 billion after debt service.
Infrastructure built by the Community Development Authority would belong to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the county government, or the authority, depending on type. For example, when finished, public roads transfer to VDOT. The authority also operates anything it owns. When all bonds have been paid off, the authority’s property either transfers to the county government, or can be sold to the developer.
County supervisors also appoints the authority’s governing board; on Tuesday, they appointed board Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), Deputy County Administrator Erin McLellan, Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer, and developer representatives Andrew Marshall and James Stanford Nix.
