Incoming Superintendent Aaron Spence’s contract with Loudoun County Public Schools includes a prorated salary of $375,000 for the 2023-24 school year, an additional $20,000 a year bonus on top of a yearly performance-based salary increase, 34 days of annual leave plus five executive days of leave, $24,000 to cover his first six months of living expenses, reimburses his move from Virginia Beach, and gives him an additional $7,500 for moving expenses.
The 14-page contract is for a four-year period. The June 2, 6-2-1 vote by the School Board authorized the Chair to enter into a contract with the superintendent on behalf of the Board, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams. John Beatty (Catoctin) and Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) opposed and Denise Corbo (At-Large) was not present for the vote. The contract was signed by Spence June 8.
Under the contract, Spence will get an additional $20,000 at the end of every fiscal year that he may choose to either keep “as taxable compensation” or voluntarily defer to “one or more custodial accounts offered by the Board.” This is on top of Spence’s contractual yearly raise consisting of a cost-of-living adjustment and the average of the step increases given to all employees, contingent on receiving at least a “proficient” performance rating from the School Board. His salary may be adjusted more through formal contract addendums.
Spence will start his employment with the division with 34 days of annual leave, 10 additional days this first year only, five days of executive leave per year in recognition of him working additional time “above and beyond that which is necessary for the completion of duties” and 14 days of sick leave. Per the contract he may choose to receive payment for up to 12 of his leave days, four of which may be sick leave days.
He was given up to $4,000 a month to cover his first six months of living in Loudoun County and a one-time payment of $7,500 “for miscellaneous expenses association with relocation, including transportation and legal services,” according to the contract. Spence also is being reimbursed for his move from Virginia Beach.
The contract allows Spence to take on paid consultant work, speaking engagements, writing, lecturing and other professional activities as long as it is approved by the School Board and as long as those activities don’t interfere with his contractual duties. He would be required to use annual leave for those activities. The division will also pick up the bill of any unpaid consulting work.
As reported in The Virginian-Pilot, Spence faced an audit in 2018 over paid appearances on panels with vendors while superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, his previous employer. While that contract also stipulated he could take outside employment with School Board approval, there was no record of him gaining that approval. The audit was triggered by allegations the school division awarded contracts to vendors which attended those conferences, but the audit concluded there had been no wrongdoing.
Other benefits in Spence’s contract include $1,000 a month in transportation expenses and reimbursement for travel outside of the division in his personal car, although he also has access to school division vehicles. He will be given a division-issued cell phone, laptop and or desktop and tablet paid for the School Board, an additional $1,200 communication allowance, and reimbursement for “reasonable expenses” incurred on the job. Spence and his family will receive health, dental, vision and life insurance with premiums paid by the School Board. The board will also contribute up to $5,300 a year to Spence’s existing whole life insurance policy starting on day one of his term with the division. And the board will provide security for Spence and his family, if determined the need is beyond that provided local law enforcement offers.
The contract outlines what is expected of him including being the chief administrative officer of the division and responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the school division, including directing and assigning or reassigning teachers and all other employees; organizing and reorganizing administrative staff; assigning students to grade levels and buildings and handling matters related to student achievement, education, safety and discipline; serving as the primary spokesperson for the division; and ensuring accurate records of receipts are kept and accounts are accurate, among other duties.
Spence will be evaluated by the School Board based on performance objectives in Virginia code for superintendents and will include student academic progress as a significant component. Additionally the board will establish confidential performance expectations with Spence.
The four-year contract would cover the term of the next School Board, which will be elected in November and take office Jan. 1, 2024. Only two members of the current School Board are seeking reelection, Harris Mahedavi (Asburn) and Erika Ogedegbe.
Reasons for termination include death, retirement, resignation or removal. The contract states Spence would be entitled to all of his benefits and pay through the termination date.
According to the contract, if Spence is ever fired for cause, he will forfeit his salary and benefits.
If he's ever fired without cause the School Board is required to buy service credits from the Virginia Retirement System for previous public employment on behalf of the superintendent to allow him to reach full retirement eligibility, and he would keep his salary and benefits for 18 months after termination. Additionally, there is a caveat in the contract that states if Spence is fired without cause no member of the School Board can make any written or spoken statements against Spence that would disparage him.
The superintendent may resign at any time with 90 days written notice.
Spence’s contract lists his start date as beginning Dec. 1, 2023, or sooner, and is up for renewal Sept. 30, 2026.
This article was updated 8/14 at 3:30 p.m to correct an error in termination.
This article was updated 5:28 p.m. to add Erika Ogedegbe as a School Board member seeking reelection and include how the board will evaluate the superintendent.
I mean, when you are making 2.5 times of the median income in what is already the highest median income county in the nation...that's a new definition of out of touch. Shame on the school board. Shame on them.
Ridiculous! This county is becoming more and more moronic!
Unpossible, I say. The county reached maximum moronity quite some time ago.
Please enumerate his specific and measurable goals and objectives. They've got to be part of his performance plan and thus his contract. We need better reporting.
A large salary, guaranteed raises regardless of performance what a great deal. Where do I apply?
And all this time off?? I guess being a superintendent of 84,000 kids and thousands of staff is pretty easy, huh? I don't know how anyone could re-elect Harris Mahedevi or Erika Ogedegbe.
And no specific goals or metrics to judge him by? Makes me furious!
From what I've been able to find, LCPS had an 80% pass rate in reading and a 74% pass rate in math. If we want metrics, perhaps the new superintendent's salary should be tied to his ability to raise the scores on the Virginia tests to the same level as one of the local Catholic Schools which had a 98% pass rate in reading and 95% pass rate in math on the Virginia tests. Stop pandering to the lowest common denominator. Young people will work hard in school if they are challenged and can see the value in hard work. If the educators (and parents) aren't motivating the young people, they won't care and definitely won't work to their maximum capability. While there is that small cadre of young people who learn early on the value of academic achievement and those young people are always grinding hard, we need to motivate all of the young people so they can achieve great things.
