Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence last week announced his plans for his first six months on the job, including how he plans to build trust, create a culture of high expectation and provide students with a world-class education.
Spence said he plans to engage and build trust by two-way communications with listening sessions with parents, students, staff, teachers and the community.
He said he reviewed the feedback provided by community members during the search for a superintendent and created six objectives: establishing a culture of trust, strengthening the relationship between the superintendent and the School Board, prioritizing school safety and student wellness, supporting a culture of innovation and academic excellence, providing an intentional focus on equitable programing and increasing organization effectiveness and efficiency.
He broke those objectives into four goals with three phases over the next six months.
For his first goal Spence is focused on students and said he plans to meet with students and teachers to hear “lived experiences” in the division and to see how the curriculum meets the needs of the students. He said he plans to analyze current achievement data, review the divisions discipline data and the current behavior intervention model, initiate a Special Education audit “to benchmark our work against best practices and review prior recommendations against new recommendations” to see how the division has progressed and assess the divisions current literacy and math initiatives.
“Meeting with student and other stakeholders to understand their perspective will help develop action steps and strategies and meet the needs of each and every one of the students we serve,” he said.
Goal Two is focused on the staff, with Spence saying he planned to visit every school, hold listening sessions with staff members, meet with principal and teacher groups, review the current status of collective bargaining, look at the division’s hiring and retention practices, review the compensation benefits plan in comparison to other divisions and review onboarding procedures and staff development processes.
He said it was important to learn about the division from the staff’s perspective.
“We will conduct a review of compensation and onboarding procedures and staff development processes as they are essential in ensuring we not only have high performing teams but also the most highly qualified staff in every classroom, building and office in LCPS,” he said.
“Understand, without exemplary staff we cannot and will not have an outstanding school system,” he said.
Goal Three focused on enriching the division by establishing great relationships with not only parents, students and staff members, but with the community and the School Board.
He said it was important to present his plan to the board so it could give feedback and establish dates to monitor the plans progress with updates available on the division’s website.
His plans for Goal Three include meeting one on one with School Board members as well as with members of the media. He said he plans to review procedures for student enrollment projections, building use and capacity, analyze the budget development process to make sure he is in a good position to work with the board and the Board of Supervisors and county administrator to make the most of the budget process
“It’s important we acknowledge and support that the foundation for student growth in learning is in an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment,” he said. Students must be cared for and they must be challenged and they must be surrounded by adults who love them, to bring their best effort every day. A clear and consistent division culture, effective division wide communication practices and modernized facilities all support schools where student learning thrives.”
His fourth goal was to have an engaged community. For that he said he plans to hold listening sessions at every high school—the first scheduled for Sept. 20 at Broad Run High School at 7 p.m. In addition to listening sessions, which will wrap up in April, he said he plans to identify and meet with parents who aren’t members of traditional school organizations including the PTAs and booster clubs.
“True educational excellence and opportunity for all students is only achieved as we build and strengthen meaningful relationships with families and with our community,” he said.
He said he also plans to build relationships with local law enforcement as well as local officials, initiate a communications audit, assess the divisions current family engagement structure and establish a blue-ribbon panel on school safety to make sure the safety protocols in the division are up to date.
Spence said school safety and wellness, and creating a sense of belonging for all will be priorities.
“While I do think we do a tremendous job in the division, there is more work to do,” he said.
“I want to assure you that this six-month plan overview is only the start of our way forward together and I very much look forward to working with you on this,” he said.
(1) comment
This is just a bunch of propaganda. He can easily see LCPS teachers are paid nearly 59% more than the teachers he just left with far inferior results. And paid more than Fairfax teachers despite FCPS results topping both Loudoun and Virginia Beach.
Suggesting academic programs be "inclusive", "equitable" and "rigorous" is an oxymoron. We need to challenge each child to reach their potential even if gaps between demographic groups persist. We must raise the achievement of every group especially given how much it has fallen under LCPS' Ashley Ellis, past superintendents, and this Marxist school board.
Finally, he needs not hypothesize about transparency. Release the data. Release the budget data via datasets so the public can analyze it. Release the ACL admission data so the public can analyze it. Release the MAP/AP/GPA data so the public can analyze it. This is not rocket science. He simply wants to continue the secrecy while getting the newspapers to ignore his/LCSB's modus operandi.
