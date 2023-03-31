About 40 people showed up for an at times contentious community listening session March 30 held by Loudoun County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith.
The 60-minute meeting was the second in a series of eight, planned to take place through all the election districts in the county.
The Ashburn District meeting was held at Trailside Middle School and included Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis, Acting Chief of Staff Neil Slevin, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis and Director of Professional Learning Tina Howle.
Smith said one of the priorities he was given as Acting Superintendent was to build trust and relationships.
“Thinking about what I can do as acting superintendent during this time I really felt like we needed to get out. Let’s be visible, let’s listen to our parents, our students and our community so that is what tonight is all about,” he said. “We may not have all the answers tonight, tonight is a listening session, but we will be happy to take your questions and comments and use them to continue to inform our work moving forward.”
Howle said the goal was to find commonalities in issues or questions to make sure the most meaningful ones were brought to the surface.
Questions ranged from why the independent report into the administration’s handling of repeated sexual assaults in high schools wasn’t released, to why academic rigor, especially in math, was declining, to staffing standards, to teacher support, protecting libraries and LGBTQ+ students, to dress codes and why scores and demographic information on students’ tests wasn’t made public.
Susan Cox asked why the report wasn’t released and asked if the administration cares about the safety of the kids. Smith said the School Board voted not to release it and said students’ safety in the buildings is their top priority and listed improved security updates in vestibules and in restrooms.
Mahedavi also brought up measures that have been put in place like the addition of an auditor general, which was not part of the special grand jury report. Ahmad Woods was hired as the auditor general in 2022. Mahedavi said prior to Woods’s hiring, there had been no audit process within the division outside of financial audits. Mahedavi also pointed to updated policies and said, “a lot of work has been done to make sure those things don’t happen again.”
“You guys talk a big game about regaining the trust of the community, but everyone knows you are hiding something by not releasing the report so it’s all smoke and mirrors,” Moms for Liberty Loudoun Chapter President Cheryl Onderchain said.
Another parent said she didn’t believe that.
Longtime school district critic Brian Davison asked about FOIA requests and why the division doesn’t release data like scores, school information or some demographics of kids admitted to the Academies of Loudoun and information he said is allowed to be released under law.
“When you deny requests when you can clearly release the data, you haven’t changed a bit. This happened like two weeks ago, so why are you continually withholding all the data from parents? We pay for it, it’s our money to hold you accountable,” Davison said.
Mahedavi said he believed public data should already be made available and not subject to FOIA requests. He also said it is something he has been working on. Smith said he’d be happy to look into the FOIA request Davison was speaking about and see why that information wasn’t provided.
“I do know that, and this happens in a lot of school divisions, our numbers of FOIA requests have gone through the roof. We have hundreds if not thousands,” he said.
Other parents asked how the division was fighting the decline in academic rigor and what it looked like from a practical standpoint to keep children at the heart of decision making.
Smith said school staff have a definition for rigor and they talk about it and how to measure it and what it looks like in the classroom. He talked about the multi-tiered systems of support that look at different levels in reading, math, and behavior to name a few, and said school staff look at where the student is doing well and where they are struggling and try to meet students where they are and find strategies to address it.
Mahedavi said different parents want the focus on different issues—some want focus on rigor, others want to focus on social emotional learning, and others on releasing the report. He said it’s been a challenge for the board the last few years and that it was not “an LCPS issue or a board issue but I think it’s a collective Loudoun County issue.”
Mahedavi defended social emotional learning and said it was a good opportunity for kids to learn empathy.
One father said he has seen academic rigor go down since former Superintendent Edgar B. Hatrick retired.
“Bring kids up instead of bringing kids down,” he said to applause in the room.
Another parent agreed and said the math rigor in division schools was going to go down even more because the county cut out a course called advanced functions.
“We had COVID, a large majority of those kids cheated through COVID. They’re not ready for that next level of rigor, some are. But by cutting out that course you have now taken away another opportunity for a kid to get better in math and let those who are ready for pre-calc go to pre-calc,” she said.
She said she understood not one school was asked about the decision to cut the course before it was cut. After a few tense moments of Davison blaming Ellis for the decision, Smith said he didn’t have that answer tonight and would look into it.
The parent interrupted Smith, saying parents needed to listen to teacher recommendations on courses to make sure students were in the correct course and not one that was too advanced for them.
Mahedavi said they brought up good points and said the definition of rigor might differ from person to person. He encouraged parents to show up at School Board committee meetings because that is where all of the work gets done.
“Loudoun County is the only division that has many committees, other divisions don’t. But Loudoun has probably the most engaging committees out there, allowing the parents to participate. That is the way to come back and help change the polices. I encourage you to come to the committee meetings and share your honest feedback,” Mahedavi said.
Other parents talked about lack of communication between principals and parents and their worry for teachers having too much on their plate.
Smith said he meets with teachers monthly to get feedback and look at ways to boost teacher morale. He said he also meets with principals and how to remove things form teachers’ plates and give them more support. He said a big issue right now is substitutes and not having enough and said they are working on finding solutions.
At the end of the meeting questions were gathered up and Howle said they would be put on the division’s website with answers.
The next community listening session is April 20 at 6 p.m. at Willard Middle School.
