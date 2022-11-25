Holly Myers, an eighth grade Family and Consumer Science teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School, has partnered with Mobile Hope the past three years, with her students sewing toiletry wraps—a washcloth with sewn in pockets to hold a toothbrush or toothpaste and other toiletry items—for homeless and at-risk youth in the community up to age 24.
When Myers learned the nonprofit had opened a thrift store in Purcellville that focused on reducing the amount of clothing that ends up in a landfill, she thought it was a great opportunity to increase that partnership by taking her students on a field trip to teach them about sustainability in action.
“Their goal is sustainability with clothes and upcycling instead of buying something new,” Myers said.
Graffiti and Silk at 860 E. Main St. opened Sept. 10. It’s a “funky, artsy modern thrift store,” according to its website. It sells upcycled clothing, even redesigning some of the donated items into something new, like taking a bodice from one blouse and marrying it with sleeves from another.
Graffiti and Silk Creative Director Amy Burns, a woodworker who designed and built the space, said the idea behind it was multi-fold. It is intended to be a place people can shop and feel excited about the high style and fashionable clothing, but to also serve as a community space where people could come in and do homework or knit or crochet—and most importantly, to connect.
“With COVID, people became so disconnected in so many aspects. We wanted to develop a program that is more than selling people more things,” Burns said. “You can come in and never buy a single thing.”
Myers, the Consumer and Technical Education Department chair, looks for opportunities to teach her students in real life situations. FACs standards promote being responsible citizens, managing resources, and being critical and creative in addressing problems among others.
Caroline Milne, the sixth-grade dean at Blue Ridge Middle School, said Loudoun County Public Schools encourages teachers to create experiences that allow students to get to a deeper level of thinking as problem solvers and community collaborators and not just in a classroom setting.
“This sets students up with the ultimate project based learning. It’s meaningful, authentic and impactful as it gives back to the community. It’s something they will never forget,” Milne said.
“This experience touches on so many levels of learning. They are thinking about at-risk youth and how to give back to our community to help people in a way that is both direct and indirect by helping at the thrift store. And on the larger scale, they are learning how to help the planet,” she said.
Myers said the students were in awe when they walked into the thrift store, with some even saying, “I could live here.”
“It looks like you are walking into an Anthropology store. It’s not your typical thrift store, its mostly clothes, but if there are housewares its trendy light fixtures or retro toasters,” Myers said.
The store “celebrates juxtapositions,” according to its website. It mixes mediums like wood and metal, paint and found objects mixed with vintage items in both its décor and in what it sells.
She said they use items that will sell. But even items like old Turkey trot T-shirts are put to good use.
“In the middle of the store is this huge loom and its being used to make a rug out of all the T-shirts that won’t sell, everything is refurbished,” she said.
The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, which donated the loom, was on hand to give students a lesson in weaving.
“Two kids sat down and learned how to use the loom. One eighth grade boy got it right away and he sat there the entire time and did it. The reps from Blue Ridge Fiber Guild said he could come back and do it anytime because he knew what he was doing,” Myers said. She said the store had a very cool vibe that felt welcoming. She said it was a safe place kids could come and hang out and use the loom if they wanted to.
Burns said it’s not just a rug, but a “group effort.” She said she was thrilled to have the students come for a field trip.
“This is what happens with great teacher who think differently. It’s seeing sustainability in practice and bringing kids in to come check it out,” Burns said
In addition to helping with the rug, students were able to be part of the shop by repairing jeans in the “Happy Jeans” section of the store.
Burns said when they have stained jeans or jeans that are too tattered to be worn, they embroider them, sew patches or bedazzle them.
Myers said several students took pairs of jeans and patched them up and brought them back to the store to be sold.
According to Burns, those jeans sold within 24 hours of being back at the store and for much higher prices than they would have sold for in their previous condition.
Burns said it created more funding for their mission and gave the kids an opportunity to learn some entrepreneurial skills as well as some upcycling skills.
Students also made pillows out of donated T-shirts. The pillows are for sale at the store.
“It gave students the ability to experience this during a school day and piqued their interest for other times,” Myers said noting Graffiti and Silk’s open social stitching day on the third Thursday each week at 3 p.m. She said now that students are familiar with the store, they will feel more comfortable going back for events.
Myers will store some of the clothes that need to be fixed in her classroom and when students are done with their daily learning target they can work on the items for Graffiti and Silk.
Students also got to see first-hand that day how many pounds of clothing were saved form the landfill. Graffiti and Silk uses a vintage scale at checkout to weigh all of the purchased clothing.
Burns said it helps people to see the difference they are making. She said in the past seven weeks they have saved over 1,400 pounds of clothing.
Myers said you can show students videos of clothing going to a landfill all day, but they won’t get it. She said going to the store and seeing things firsthand made it relevant to her students.
As the icing on the cake Myers said they made the visit by foot, walking a mile each way instead of scheduling a bus.
She said they discussed the ways they were being sustainable on their walk.
Proceeds from Graffiti and Silk fund Mobile Hope’s programs to empower homeless and at-risk youth and to build food security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.