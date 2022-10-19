Standards of Learning scores, graduation rates and Measures of Academic Progress show Loudoun students’ scores from last school year are still below pre-pandemic achievement but improving.
According to school district staff’s presentation, the figures show the division is high performing and has an above average achievement overall, but areas of improvement included achievement levels and growth for students with disabilities and English learners and as well as on time graduation rates for some student groups.
Loudoun County Public Schools Director of Research Assessment Ryan Tyler pointed out that SOL participation rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. He said pass rates in 2020-21 may have been impacted by low participation. He noted participation numbers for that year were in the high 60s to low 70 percentages, compared to previous years in the high 90s. In 2021-22, he said, participation rates are returning to what the division is used to seeing with reading at 96%, math at 99% and science at 98% and a test participation rate of 99%. And Spring 2022 pass rates show the division was higher than the state in every subject.
Loudoun’s 2021-2022 SOL pass rates improved over the previous year in every category except writing, where they stayed the same. In 2021-22, 80% of Loudoun students passed their reading SOL, 81% passed writing, 81% passed history and social sciences, 74% passed math, and 75% passed science. But those numbers are still below the last pre-pandemic year of testing, 2018-2019, when 84% passed reading, 87% passed writing, 89% passed history and social science, 87% passed math and 88% passed science.
SOLs are scored out of 600 points, with at least 400 points required to pass and 500 to earn “pass/advanced.” Loudoun schools showed an overall pass/advanced rate of 18% for reading, compared to 15% statewide. According to the presentation that ranks Loudoun school’s 10th out of 132 divisions. The division ranked 12th in math, 10th in science, fourth in social science and fourth in writing.
These numbers Numbers were historically higher before the pandemic, according to Tyler.
School Board member Denise Corbo (At Large) pointed out the 52% reading pass rate at Meadowland Elementary in 2021-22, noting only about half of the students passed. She also pointed out a drop of about 15% from the 2020-21 reading pass rate at the school. Corbo noted there were several schools that were 50% or lower in their reading pass rate and asked to see actual numbers instead of percentages so they could problem solve at those schools.
“When you are dealing with percentages, sometimes they look better than the actual number,” she said.
For Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP assessments, Tyler pointed out it was the seventh year Loudoun students had been given the test and said it’s a different assessment, showing growth over time, not mastery. The test compares the growth for division students to peers across the nation. The student growth for 2021-22 showed Loudoun students at the 50th percentile for reading and the 54th percentile for math. That means, according to Tyler, relative to the nation, division schools achieved an average growth for reading and slightly better than average growth for math.
Tyler noted the MAP assessment shows the division is a higher-than-normal growth division. And he said before the pandemic, the division was in the 62nd percentile for reading and 64th for math nationally. He pointed out that meant Loudoun students at that time were outperforming nearly two-thirds of the nation.
“We are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, meaning the students are not where they would have been without the pandemic and the impact of that, but we are starting to get close to that, especially in math,” Tyler said. “So we are a slightly higher-than-normal growth division, and a significantly higher-than-normal achievement division.”
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said it was important to note the difference in the SOL pass scores and the MAP scores, pointing to Banneker Elementary.
“They had a reading MAP score of 58.4, which is really high, they are performing quite well, yet the reading [SOL] pass rate was only 63%,” he said. “That tells us the starting point was probably very low and the teaching staff did a great job of getting them up to speed on the MAP. But we still have some ground to make up. So I think when we look at the MAP scores it’s important to talk about where our achievement is and how we can move forward from there.”
He asked if the next time the numbers were presented the School Board could also have another MAP score, the achievement scores, to better understand the whole picture.
“Because really the growth is important, but it can’t stand alone without understanding where we are starting from,” Morse said.
The MAP reading assessment showed a drop in numbers in every subgroup from 2021-22 compared to 2018-19, with Black students dropping 3 percentage points, Asian students dropping 3.9 percentage points, Hispanic students dropping 2.3 percentage points, students with two or more races dropping 2.3 percentage points and English learners dropping 2.1 percentage points. White students dropped 1.5 percentage points from 2018-19 to 2021-22.
There was a significant drop in the 2020-21 MAP reading assessments, with every subgroup dropping anywhere from 8 to 9.5 percentage points.
Likewise, the 2020-21 MAP math assessment showed significant drops across all subgroups. In 2021-22, all subgroups saw a recovery, with greater improvement showing for Black students, white students, students with two more races and English Learners.
Meanwhile, English learners in the division had higher SOL pass rates than the state average, but still lower than their Loudoun peers. Assistant Superintendent Ashely Ellis said it is indicative of a statewide trend and the division is looking into the data to figure out how best to meet the needs of English Learner students.
The presentation showed a higher pass rate for students with disabilities in the division in every subject than students with disabilities across Virginia, however according to Tyler there are still significant gaps.
The division’s 2022 on-time graduation rate was 97.2%, 5.1 percentage points above the state average. The division’s graduation rates were higher than statewide averages in all other subgroups except homeless students. Statewide, homeless students graduated at a 76.5% rate, compared to the division’s 76.3%.
The graduation rate for the group in Loudoun improved from 2021, when 71.3% graduated. Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) noted the five-percentage point jump from the previous year, and asked what supports or changes had been made to account for it.
Ellis said she suspected it was whatever was in the individual schools’ improvement plans that accounted for the positive impact.
Overall, 2021 graduation rates were 0.4 percentage points higher than 2022. Assistant Superintendent Ashely Ellis said actions taken by the VDOE in 2020 to support students coming back from the pandemic, including the waiving of verified credits and testing requirements for the Spring 2020 SOL, likely had a positive impact on the 2021 graduation rates.
That is something that is not continuing and will likely be reflected in graduation rates in the future, she said.
Data for the division’s SAT scores show for 2022 it remained above the national and state average in reading and writing, math and overall. Reading and writing scores for 2022 reflected a slight dip, 595 from 2021’s score of 597, a slight dip in math in 2022, 583 compared to 585 in 2021, and a slight dip in overall scores, 1178 compared to 1182 in 2021.
(1) comment
These improving outcomes reflect well on LCPS. I hope the data will help quiet critics who constantly spew negativity about LCPS. Happy Halloween Loudoun!
