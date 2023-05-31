A mid-May fight among students and posts on social media lead school administrators at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly to discover a fight club created by students being held both on and off campus.
Division spokesperson Dan Adams said in an email that principal Carrie Simms sent a message to parents via her weekly newsletter in response to a fight at school and the social media activity.
Adams said he couldn’t comment more because the matter involves student discipline.
Simms said in the message to parents that some of the student-created clubs are elaborate with “brackets, betting and challenges,” and said many parents are aware of their child’s participation, and said some parents were even hosting the fights in their garages or basements.
Some students had tried to have fights on school grounds, according to Simms in the letter.
“We cannot tell you how to parent, but when your children create TikToks and Instagram pages using Lunsford’s name, and then attempt to hold these fights in our hallways and bathrooms, we will take action,” she said.
Simms said the fights lead to a “reset” on the morning of May 19 that meant students were not given 20 minutes of free time to walk around the school and socialize with friends. Instead, they were told to report directly to their advisory class.
“Unfortunately, some students created a very unsafe situation for all and we needed to be able to start our education for the day in a calm manner,” Simms said. “Violent behavior, fighting and its promotion on social media have no place in our school community.”
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Bowman said in an email that the department “continues to investigate the matter,” and said, “at this time no charges have been obtained.”
Tyler Durden: "Welcome to Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you DO NOT talk about Fight Club!"
And let's not forget, "On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero."
Tyler would be disappointed. The kids obviously didn't follow the Fight Club rules. The spirit of the game has been destroyed by middle-schoolers...and their parents.
I'm not surprised this behavior is occurring. I've seen horrible behavior by some parents at Loudoun school board meetings. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I hope LCPS can eradicate this behavior on school property. With any luck, the parents will come to their senses & stop their children's barbaric behavior.
So you think that parents who are involved in this disgusting mess would also be attending and participating in school board meetings.
Riiiiightt.
Let's not make this a LCPS failure. This is a failure of the children's parents to actually parent them. Sure, the schools could have done better to stop it for those incidents on schools grounds, but it's ultimately how these kids were raised.
