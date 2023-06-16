Loudoun County Public Schools has selected several original student-made designs to use in its branding and marketing. The works were submitted as part of the 2023 Design Challenge as the division works toward adopting a new logo.
School administrators chose a design by Riverside High School rising junior Shreya Deshpande featuring four students from different backgrounds, cultures and ability levels and uses the words “engage, empower, enrich,” from the division’s Strategic Plan. It was chosen to be the cover for division guidebooks, including the parent handbook and the students’ rights and responsibilities guidebook.
Designs submitted by Briar Woods High School and Academies of Loudoun rising senior Melissa Cho, Lightridge High School and the Academies of Loudoun rising senior Faun Erbe, and Loudoun Valley High School and the Academies of Loudoun rising senior Asher Brennan also were chosen for possible future division branding.
Several other student submissions were chosen for greeting cards, thank you cards, and to be displayed in buildings throughout the division.
The division received 115 submissions from every grade level including one from kindergarten, 13 from fourth graders, 10 from eighth graders and 23 from high school juniors.
“There were so many great submissions from every grade level, and we couldn’t possibly pick one,” Division Spokesperson Dan Adams said. “What we found was some of the submissions fit into things that you would look for in a logo, while others were great pieces of art and we wanted to celebrate those and lift them up.”
Deshpande, who moved to Loudoun from California five years ago, said she was grateful for the opportunity to participate in the challenge.
“The schools here are comparatively different from schools on the West Coast and every single school in LCPS I have been in made me feel welcome, included, and respected and I wanted my design to reflect that,” she said.
Erbe said they moved here three years ago and created the design that stood out, reflected their experience and represented the division well.
“Through COVID and everything we’ve all struggled, but LCPS has helped me not only by having the teachers help me, but also peers and friends that I’ve met and also the counseling department, and I wanted to make something that represented not just the teachers and education but also everyone in Loudoun,” Erbe said.
“I feel like the incorporation of the book in my design represents that we all have a place and a part to play.”
Erbe, who is studying graphic communication, said the different color pages of the book in her design not only represent education, but also everyday life at school.
“It’s a big part of your life, a big part of your foundation for the rest of your life,” they said.
Cho said she experienced the division’s mission statement of “empower, engage, enrich” firsthand as a student. She said it was the primary inspiration for her design and that she wanted to represent that experience. She said the lightbulb in her design symbolizes enrichment, the glow of the lightbulb represented empowerment, and the swoosh represents engagement.
Brennan, who is also studying graphic communication, said he chose a simple logo so people could identify it easily. He said the orange color in his design represents enthusiasm and creativity.
Adams said administrators would continue to look through the submissions to select a new logo and said there may be elements of student designs incorporated into the final logo. He said, as of now, there is no specific deadline for a new logo.
“This will be our first logo in 150 years, and we want it to be one that will last another 150 years so we are going to be very intentional,” he said.
The 2023 Design Challenge was an open call for student-created original work to update the division’s 150-year-old brand. Students submitted work March 29 through April 29 that represented their idea of the division. Artwork will be used in buildings across the division, used to inspire a new logo design, and appear on the website and social media sites, business cards, letterhead, digital communication, posters, promotional materials and anywhere else the division chooses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.