Striking Loudoun Transit workers rallied outside the County Government Center on Tuesday evening to push supervisors—particularly those who took campaign donations from unions in their last election campaigns—to back them in their battle with contractor Keolis.
“Throughout this entire pandemic, we took them where they needed to go. You had a doctor needed to get to the hospital, we made sure he got there. You had a nurse who needed to go home, we made sure they got there. If you needed medicine, who took you there? That’s right, we did,” Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said. “Transit workers across this country stood up, and now how do they repay us? In the middle of a pandemic, they cut our health insurance, and cut our wages, and we’re demanding better. We’re demanding that these politicians stand up and do what they said were going to do. They took our money when they was running them campaigns, and now we're going to hold you to it.”
Demonstrators outside the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee meeting pressured the county to fine the contractor for not delivering transit services. Bus routes have been reduced or stopped as members of ATU Local 689 have now been on strike for more than a month in their dispute with Keolis North America, the winner in 2021 of a five-year, $101-million contract to run Loudoun Transit buses.
The transit contract combines two previously separate contracts for local and commuter routes, of which only the commuter bus drivers were previously unionized. After the combining the contracts, the employees both bus systems voted overwhelmingly to be represented by the union.
At the heart of the dispute is the contractor’s decision to cut back employee benefits and to pay local bus drivers much less than commuter bus drivers, continuing a disparity that existed in the previous contracts. The union went on strike Jan. 11. Since that time, bus service has been reduced, with commuter buses, in particular, stopped.
The county’s agreement with Keolis specifies fines for service shortages, ranging from $50 per occurrence for leaving a stop more than five minutes behind schedule, to $500 for not making a scheduled trip, to $1,000 for failure to report an accident or maintain a wheelchair lift. Even before the strike began, bus service had not been up to the county’s original plans, with the roll-out of new Metro connection routes delayed by a staffing shortage.
In a press release before the demonstration the ATU pointed to a “rising tide of unrest” among Keolis employees, with members of Teamsters Local 639 at Keolis in Prince William County. The demonstrators in front of the county building included support from a wide range of other unions in the county and region, along with one elected official.
“The politicians have a lot to do with this problem,” Leesburg Town Council member and state Senate candidate Zach Cummings said. “It's the folks who will say whatever they can to get elected to get your support, and then when they're sitting it office, they can't find the way to help fix the problem.”
“I remember specifically, I left out of my house in Prince George’s County to drive all the way down here to Leesburg to knock on doors for Phyllis Randall when the election was going on, and so now I’m kind of taking it personal that we’ve been on strike this long and the board refuses to do anything about it,” striker Niya Banks said.
“You ain't getting a dime from us come November,” ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson said. “You better win it on your own, because like we stood out in the cold, we’re going leave you in the cold come November. When you're looking for them checks, if you're looking for them checks don't look here. 689 will save some money.”
See bus route updates at loudoun.gov/buschanges.
(1) comment
So simply because a contract considered two groups of workers, the union things they can extort the company to jack up salaries? That is delusional especially when that company almost certainly bid the contract based on the current costs of each service.
And these workers can go get a "great" healthcare plan on the Obamacare exchange. Will likely get a large subsidy which benefits then overall (even if it hurts the federal taxpayers).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.