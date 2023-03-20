Four students from Dominion High School were among the winners in C-SPAN’s 2023 StudentCam competition announced on March 15.
Eiman Sherzada, Sarah Tandon and Mariam Shaikh, received an honorable mention prize for their documentary "The Foundation of Democracy: Saving Tomorrow,” about misinformation and fake news. Miya Livingston received an honorable mention for her documentary "Preconceived Notions: Access to Contraception in 2023."
Nearly 3,000 students from 40 states, Washington, DC and Abu Dhabi competed, with more than 1,500 entries. More than 300 students from across the country won a total of $100,000, with one grand prize, four first place winners, 16 second place winners, 32 third place winners and 97 honorable mention prizes. The winning videos received cash awards ranging from $5,000 to $250.
Now in its 19th year, this year C-SPAN asked middle and high school students to participate using the theme, "If you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?"
"For the first time in the history of the competition, we asked students to envision themselves in a position of power, as newly elected members of Congress," C-SPAN Director of Education Craig McAndrew stated. "As each participant considered which issue would be their first priority and why, they creatively wove detailed research with expert interviews and proposed actions to address their concerns. Capitalizing on the platform of short film, these passionate young people masterfully showcased the fruits of active learning, and we are excited to share their work with the country.”
The most popular topics addressed were health care, the environment, education, the economy and gun violence and policy.
High school students competed on a regional level, with the United States divided into three regions. Middle school students were judged on a national basis. The grand prize winner was selected nationally among all regions and grade levels.
The annual StudentCam competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.
