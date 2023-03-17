County supervisors wrapped up budget talks Thursday night with a one and a half cent cut to the real estate tax rate and $3 million more added to the Loudoun County Public Schools budget.
Supervisors landed on a real estate tax rate of 87.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from last year’s $89 cents. For the average homeowner their tax bill will still go up, because of climbing assessments.
But uncertainty around a state funding shortfall still hangs over the school budget. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and the General Assembly have yet to fill funding gap created by a Virginia Department of Education error, and instead have compounded it. The Youngkin administration’s error resulted in $7.4 million less for Loudoun County Public Schools in fiscal year 2024 than the district had been advised to expect. The General Assembly’s “skinny budget” adopted in February filled that shortfall for the current fiscal year 2023, but did not address the shortfall for fiscal year 2024, and additional changes to the budget cut away more funding for a total shortfall of $13 million compared to the state’s original guidance.
“We share the frustration of being in the position of being in limbo while trying to finalize the budget, and appreciate the Board of Supervisors’ flexibility and consideration,” Interim Superintendent Dan Smith said at the county board’s March 16 budget work session.
The School Board also asked for $6.2 million more local tax funding than county staff had advised would be available, overall requesting $75 million more in county funding than last year. This was the first year that guidance was based on a new policy of the county board, which dedicates 60% of the year-over-year growth in local tax revenue to the school district, and reserves the remaining 40% for growth in the county budget.
The school district’s budget request won them accolades from supervisors for their restraint—typically the difference between county guidance and the school district’s request is much larger, as is the year-over-year growth.
“Dr. Smith, you have given us I think the most reasonable, responsible, understandable, explainable budget in many, many years, and I very much appreciate it,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said.
Supervisors ultimately added $3 million to school funding, filling part of the $6.2 difference between county funding and the School Board’s request. But with no action from the General Assembly expected until after the Board of Supervisors holds its final vote on the county budget April 4, how large a funding gap will remain when the new fiscal year starts July 1 remains unclear.
Randall pointed to the state’s touted $3 billion surplus.
“Let’s assume the mistake was made in good faith by VDOE. Let’s assume it really was a mistake. The way you fix a mistake is to fix the mistake, and if you’re sitting on $3 billion, there’s no reason we should be having this conversation right now, none whatsoever,” she said. “The logical conclusion is, somebody’s trying to defund some school systems, and that makes me very upset.”
She also pointed out it is far from the first time local leaders have had to step in where state funding has fallen short.
“I’m tired of paying for positions in the Health Department, and court services, and probation and parole—in every area the state underfunds their people or their systems, we pick it up, and then they get to brag that they didn’t raise their taxes. Well, you don’t have a surplus until you pay your bills, and they have not paid their bills,” she said.
The largest single category of spending in the county’s capital budget is transportation, at $2.2 billion over six years—almost all of it to build roads, considered a state responsibility. Two cents of the county’s real estate tax goes directly toward transportation projects.
Republican and Democrat supervisors alike expressed frustration with the state’s school funding shortcomings.
“I think we need to pressure the state to fix their problem, and not have us fixing their problem like we pretty much always do every year,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said.
“This governor calls himself the education governor and has ad nauseam since the day he was elected. It’s a joke. It’s a farce. It’s been a farce since day one,” Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said. And he added the state Department of Education’s funding shortfall is no longer a mistake.
“An error that remain uncorrected by a person that has fiscal power to fix that error is no longer an error—it’s a malevolent act against Virginia communities,” Turner said.
The next day, a Youngkin administration issued a press release once again trumpeting that state tax revenues are running ahead of projections.
“February’s revenue numbers confirm that our December forecast continues to accurately represent that we will have a multi-billion-dollar surplus,” Youngkin stated. “Virginians remain overtaxed, and the Commonwealth has abundant resources available to lower costs and cut taxes for families and local businesses. At the same time, we can make critical investments to transform our behavioral health system, invest in education and law enforcement, and strengthen communities across Virginia.”
Loudoun Now has contacted the governor’s off to ask whether he will propose filling that state funding shortfall.
Mind the Gap
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) wondered if the school district could find that $13 million in one-time expenses in its budget—allowing the Board of Supervisors to cover the gap later in the year during end-of-year fund balance discussions if the state does not. The county government may have more than $100 million unspent in its general fund after closing the books on a fiscal year, but that money is only used for one-time spending such as construction projects, bonuses or buying new equipment, rather than reoccurring expenses such as paying salaries.
Smith said the school staff was only able to find $2.6 million in one-time expenses in their $2.2 billion budget—a budget that includes a $1.7 billion operating fund, and a $27.9 million capital asset preservation program fund which covers replacement or major maintenance of assets like roofs, windows, HVAC systems and plumbing.
“It would be really hard for me to think that in a $2 billion budget there isn't somewhere, say, between $5 and $10 million in one-time funding,” Letourneau said. Buffington also pointed out the School Board recently spent more than $20 million of its own fund balance. The School Board in May 2022 spent $21.4 million in year-end fund balance on projects including new school bus cameras, hiring bonuses, HVAC replacements, fence repairs and water bottle filling stations.
Some supervisors pushed to cover more of the funding gap. Turner framed the discussion as a choice between tax increases. Combined with other spending added to the county government budget, funding either the full difference between the county guidance and school district request or the gap in state funding would have pushed the real estate tax rate higher.
“If we honor the $75 million increase and cover the $6.3 million that we're currently short, we add a half penny and bring us up to 88 (cents). And if the board decided to fix the entire state problem, we hold it at the current rate of 89 (cents) and get an extra $13 million, which fixes the state problem. So that's the binary choice we have,” he said.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) pushed to fund the full difference between local funding policy and School Board request. She pointed out the difference to a household paying the average real estate tax bill of raising the tax rate a half-cent, necessary to fund that difference without cutting elsewhere, is about $35 a year.
“That’s barely even a dinner. And I know these things are tight for everybody right now, but we're talking $35 for the average household in order to close the local funding gap for our school system and tell our community that we care about our kids, we care about the folks who work hard every day, get up early every morning to go and teach our kids,” she said.
But other supervisors pointed out many people are facing their own tight budgets—and real estate bills are already going up. Letourneau pointed out the budget overall already represents an increase in that tax bill of more than $300, because of increasing real estate values.
“I think $35 in a vacuum with nothing else going on, OK. But I think that this year, people have experienced so many ‘$35’ that those $35 after a while add up,” Randall said, also pointing to the overall size of school district budget. And she said in her own lifetime, there have been times she wouldn’t have been able to come up with $35 at all—“I don’t take small amounts of money for granted, because I have been in situations where I need to eat and I didn’t have five dollars.”
Supervisors voted to add $3 million to the local funding transfer to schools 8-0-1, with Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) absent.
The school budget also does not include funding to support the administrative costs of allowing collective bargaining with school employees. Smith said that is estimated at no more than $3.5 million. The School Board is scheduled to vote on—and expected to approve—collective bargaining on March 28. Smith said for this year, school staff members will recommend using end-of-year fund balance to cover that expense.
