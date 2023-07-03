The Virginia Department of Education ruled Loudoun County Public Schools was noncompliant in implementing a kindergartner’s Individualized Education Program.
Havilah Mitchell, a kindergartener with multiple medical issues including being legally deaf, blind and nonverbal and who has multiple seizures a day, missed 64 total school days this school year, including 28 consecutive days. Mitchell’s mother Whitney has been pushing for months for the school division to comply with the terms of Havilah’s IEP, which include providing a private duty nurse.
On July 2 Mitchell received a letter from the VDOE notifying her that they had found the division noncompliant in failing to give her daughter free appropriate public education, implementing her IEP and doing so in a least restrictive environment.
“A free appropriate public education means special education and related services that, among other things, are provided in conformity with an IEP that meets the applicable regulatory requirements,” according to the letter.
Among Mitchell’s complaints filed with the VDOE were improperly trained nurses, not having nurses on a regular basis, refusal to transport Havilah and denied access to general education classes as outlined in her IEP.
Mitchell said the school division refused some of the IEP requirements unless Havilah’s medical team rewrote her seizure action plan, which requires a phone call to the parents at the 30 second mark of a seizure. Mitchell said she refuses to amend it for safety reasons.
The division stated it didn’t get a transportation request until January 2023 and couldn’t find the right kind of vehicle to transport Havilah due to the narrow street on which she lives and the number of people needed on the bus in the event she has a seizure, according to the letter. The state’s letter also said Loudoun schools can’t guarantee they can follow the seizure action plan while Havilah is on the bus, which could lead to a “material failure in the implementation of the IEP.”
“We certainly understand the parents’ hesitance in accessing transportation, but we cannot find the [division] in noncompliance for a potential failure to provide FAPE—yet we caution the [division] that it should work with the parents to ensure compliance with the healthcare plan,” the letter reads.
The VDOE gave the division a corrective action plan with an Aug. 1 deadline to get back in compliance. It includes the IEP team coming up with a plan for when a nurse isn’t available for Havilah at school.
Mitchell filed the complaint in May after Havilah missed 64 days of school because there wasn’t a nurse to assist her at school. The school division can appeal the decision within 30 days.
LCPS has a $1.6-billion annual budget. There's no good reason why they can't find the resources to accommodate Havilah Mitchell. It's not asking too much to transport the young lady to school & give her a quality education while she's there. Maybe some of the fat-cat bureaucrats should take a pay cut & contribute to the cause. Happy Bastille Day Loudoun!
