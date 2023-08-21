Students and families attending Evergreen Mill Elementary School, J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School enjoyed music, food, free school supplies, books, face painting and school swag during the Aug. 18 “Stampede into the Community” event.
In its seventh year, the popular back-to-school event hosted by the three schools was held at the Historic Douglass High School Education and Development Campus.
Stampede founder and former Simpson principal Lenny Compton said teaming with Loudoun County Parks Recreation and Community Services to use the Douglass building gave them a central location for the cluster to meet. It also provided air conditioning and great new playground. The event in the past had been held in a Plaza Street neighborhood.
Compton said the event was created in 2017, when, as a new principal, he noticed a large group of parents didn’t make it to sixth grade orientation. He decided the school should go to them, so they started going out into the community to invite them to school events. He said their goal then and today is to bring the community into the school.
Compton said he invited the principals of Evergreen Mill and Loudoun County High School to join during the third year of the event. He said both were thrilled to participate.
“The benefit is the connection with families,” Compton said. “Letting them know we are here for them, bringing them resources like Loudoun County Parks Recreation and Community Services and Family and Community Engagement—FACE—through LCPS. Really it’s letting parents and families know this information is here for you and we want to partner with you to make sure you are taking advantage of it.”
Simpson’s new principal Tripp DiNicola said he was excited to be part of the event Friday and in the coming years.
“This is truly Lenny and his team’s dream and project, so to come in as the new principal and see the greatness of the community makes it that much more exciting,” he said.
Compton and DiNicola have been working together to make the transition seamless.
DiNicola has been with the division for 22 years in different capacities including a teacher, middle school aean, assistant principal and world language specialist. He speaks French, Spanish and Japanese and said he looks forward to starting a Japanese Club and Running Club at the school this fall.
“When you make a connection with those who speak a language other than English, it immediately warms the heart, and the students eyes light up when they realize it’s a connection you have with them,” he said. “For me to have that opportunity to do that with many of our students, it just allows that community to get closer and that is a huge goal of mine and part of the beauty of what we are doing here today.”
DiNicola said he couldn’t wait for school to start and that he was more excited to be part of the Simpson team than he had ever been in his life.
Compton was recently named the principal of Watson Mountain Middle School, which will open next fall.
The first day of school for Loudoun County Public Schools is Thursday, Aug. 24.
