A longtime cornerstone of Loudoun’s faith community is undergoing an extensive renovation intended to ensure it will serve congregations for centuries more.
Since June, stonemasons from The Witmer Group have been meticulously restoring the 128-year-old stone walls of the St. James’ Episcopal Church on Leesburg’s Cornwall Street.
The $600,000 multi-phase renovation project is expected to continue into October, with a replacement of the mortar, cleaning of stones, and rust removal all around the 1895 church. With the exception of additions made to the building in the 1930s and 1950s, it is the largest undertaking since a lightning strike caused a fire that gutted the sanctuary in 1929.
Church leaders said the work builds on the vision set out by their predecessors, who in the original planning for its construction recommended use of the best products they could find—including the stone, the beams, and the slate for the roof. That commitment to quality is cited as a reason the church stands today, even with its fire-charred beams still holding strong.
The congregation traces its roots to the establishment of The Chapel of Ease for the Comfort of the people above Goose Creek in 1734. When the log church fell into disrepair, the first St. James’ church was built on the hill near the intersection of Market and Church streets in Leesburg in 1812, to be replaced by a larger one on the site in 1835. In 1888, the congregation bought land on Cornwall Street from the Claggett family for the new church that would open seven years later.
The Romanesque church was designed by Leon E. Dassez, a Washington, DC, architect whose career started with working on the plans for the Washington Monument and went on to design many historically significant buildings including private homes, hospitals, fire houses, and the Admiral’s House at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president.
The church was built by the Norris Brothers, the leading builders of the era who constructed the county courthouse at about the same time.
Dan Thomas, described as the visionary of the restoration effort, said the church leaders at that time set a strong foundation. “They were very, very specific when they put together everything and they said it has to be made of the absolute best product for its beauty and duration,” he said.
Thomas helped select The Witmer Group for the renovation. The Pennsylvania-based masonry restoration company’s past projects include the historic Burnside Bridge at the Antietam Battlefield.
For more than two months, stonemasons worked on the church’s bell tower section. The scaffolding was recently removed to unveil the results of the effort.
Church member Tony McGraw has been coordinating the work with the Witmer crew. He sees big changes from the effort from the restored details of the bell tower’s brownstone arch to the color variation in the other wall stones.
“Now that the scaffolding got removed you can hear people coming by walking or driving by saying ‘great job,’” McGraw said.
“Now you've got the distinctive stones because it gets back to the way it was intended. All of us have different eyes. We see things differently. To me, I'm thinking about, wow, there's a lot of different variation of colors. It’s stunning. All sudden you start seeing the range of colors whereas before it was this all dirty stone,” he said.
Senior Warden Fred Williams, who lives just down the street from the church, sees big changes resulting from the bell tower work. “It’s brighter and somehow seems to be standing up straighter,” he said.
Junior Warden Tom Horne, a member of the church for 51 years, said the restoration is a reflection of the work the church is doing in the community under the leadership of new rector, Father Chad Martin, and scores of volunteers.
“We've had high points and low points. This is about as high as it ever gets—1972 to today,” Horne said.
Church leaders said the renovation effort is not just about today’s members, but a continuation of the work done by others to serve those yet to come.
“There's a core group of the leadership who saw that saw the need, and everyone kind of pulled together and said, ‘we can do this.’ Just like the women who raised the funds to buy the land from the Claggetts. You know 150 years later they would come back and say, now ‘we can do this. Let's do it for the next 100 years,’” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.