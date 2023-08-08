Incoming Superintendent Aaron Spence was introduced to the Loudoun community for the first time Tuesday night during the School Board meeting where he gave some brief remarks.
In a press conference before the meeting Spence said he’s looking forward to starting his tenure at Loudoun County Public Schools on Sept. 1. That work will start with visits to schools, he said.
“My intention is to spend time at schools early and often. You can’t know as a superintendent what is happing in your schools unless you are in your schools,” he said.
Spence said his overall message to parents, students, staff members, and the community is that “this is going to be an outstanding year.”
He said his goal from day one will be to build relationships through community listening sessions starting Sept. 20 at Broad Run High School.
“I’ll be out asking people to share with me and my team what they hope for in our schools as we head through this school year and into the future,” he said.
He said he wants to hear about concerns, but also about what people love about the division.
“We need to focus on that, too. You know, it’s easy to say ‘what are your concerns,’ but it’s also really important that we continue to lift up what it is that people love about Loudoun County schools because there is a lot to love here,” he said. “This is an incredible school division.”
He is stepping in to fill the vacancy created with the firing of former superintendent Scott Ziegler following a special grand jury investigation into how the school division handled two sexual assaults committed by the same student in two schools months apart.
“We know that for some we need to rebuild trust, and we are going to be working on that, but I also want to assure parents that the incredible experiences that their children are having in our schools are going to continue and going to continue to improve,” he said.
Asked how he planned to rebuild trust, he said through building relationships and holding people accountable.
“Certainly, my job is to come in and assess where we are in terms of where we are in our work and make sure we remain transparent and open about where we have opportunities to improve. Where that is happening, we want to make sure we talk about that and address that,” he said.
“Really truly the first thing I’m going to do is try to understand what people are looking for and then talk together with the School Board about how we can move forward and meet those needs and address any concerns we have,” he said.
Spence said he and one of his sons moved into their Loudoun County home Friday and are waiting for the rest of the family and their furniture to join them.
“Loudoun County is a beautiful place and everyone I’ve talked to and been able to ask about our schools just raves about the experience their children have in our schools,” he said. “I think we have a really terrific school division and I’m very honored to be part of it and I am looking forward to continuing to support the work that I know is already happening here.”
Among the early decisions he’ll face is adopting the state government’s new model polices concerning transgender students, which reverse some protections handed down by the previous administration. Spence said he already has had some conversations with division staff about the policies and said their intention would be to make sure the division is following the law.
“What that means is, we are going to look at the model policies and make sure that we understand their impact on state and federal law and also make sure where we need to, we will implement those in compliance,” he said. “In compliance with both what is in policy, but certainly making sure first that those are not in conflict with state or federal law.”
Spence also addressed concerns over funding for special education. He said his goal would be to make sure students with individual education programs have “an outstanding experience with us in our schools” and that their IEPs “are developed specifically to support them in our classrooms.”
He addressed teacher morale and parents’ rights and said he believes teachers needed to be valued and seen as true professionals in the classroom, and that they want to know they are part of the solutions to challenges in their schools and have support from administration. He said he plans to work with the community to lift up educators and ensure they feel valued.
“To me the most powerful and important relationship in education has always been the relationship between the classroom teacher and the parents, and I’ve never known a place where a parent couldn’t have a conversation about how their child is doing or what their child is learning,” he said. “Certainly, in LCPS that is going to continue as parents are welcome in our schools.”
Spence added that if parents have questions about the curriculum, they can reach out, but said the division follows the state curriculum and will continue to do so.
In remarks made to the School Board and the public in attendance at the meeting, Spence said he needs the help of everyone to make the division better than it is today.
“I call upon each and every one of you—our board members, those here tonight, and all of those across this wonderful community—to join me in this collective endeavor. Let’s dream big, think innovatively, and embrace the power of collaboration. Let’s inspire, empower, and uplift one another. Together we can create a transformative educational experience that will shape the lives of our students and positively impact our community for generations to come.”
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) thanked Spence and said he looks forward to working with him to make school division even better.
Spence will become Loudoun County Public Schools new superintendent on Sept. 1. He is the 12th superintendent in the over 150-year history of the division. He served as superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 2014. Prior to that he was the superintendent of Moore County Schools in North Carolina for two years. He has also served in various administrative positions in other Virginia divisions and taught French at Brook Point High School in Stafford County.
So let me get this straight. The new superintendent who has been a superintendent in Virginia for about 10 years at least says LCPS will follow the "Virginia curriculum"? Does he not know there is NO Virginia curriculum, only standards?! Districts must buy textbooks to have a real curriculum instead of whatever worksheets the teacher finds to hand out that day.
To all the parents who complained that LCPS has no standard curriculum and students have no lessons from textbooks (the prime example of a real curriculum), this just proves how incompetent this clown is.
He also says we have "world-class educators" on the same week that we learn those highly paid educators (higher than nearly any other district driving a $20k/yr cost for each student!) generate WORSE academic growth than the national average! I'm 2022-2023, our students (and especially black and Hispanic students) didn't even learn as much as a typical student starting at the same level of knowledge. In what universe does that constitute "world-class educators"!!!
