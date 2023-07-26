Aaron Spence, the recently named new Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent, said goodbye to Virginia Beach City Public Schools this week as he looks forward to moving his family to Loudoun County.
On July 25, Spence gave his final superintendent’s report to the Virginia Beach City Public Schools School Board after serving nine years in the division’s top administrative position.
“My ask is of all of you tonight is that you just remember how important other people are. That you remember a simple act of kindness, a genuine conversation, a willingness to listen, a sense of curiosity that those things can make a profound difference in the lives of those around you,” he said. “We cannot get to where we need to be alone, we have to do it together and if we can make that happen we’ll always be better for it.”
He was given a plaque and a standing ovation after his speech.
Meanwhile, the Loudoun School Board voted June 13 to extend Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith’s term until a “permanent superintendent begins employment for the board or by October 1, 2023, whichever is sooner.” Smith’s term as interim superintendent was set to end June 30.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) announced that Spence’s first day with the division will be Sept. 1.
According to Smith’s amended contract, he can choose to return to his former position of Chief of Staff and that his annual salary will be what it was Dec. 6, 2022, plus any salary increase earned while serving as acting superintendent.
