Aaron Spence from Virginia Beach City Public Schools has been named the new Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent.
He was hired with a 6-2-1 School Board vote Friday afternoon.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and John Beatty (Catoctin) opposed the motion and Denise Corbo (At Large) was absent.
Spence has been the superintendent for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, a division with over 65,000 students and 10,000 employees, since 2014. Prior to that, he was the superintendent of Moore County Public Schools in North Carolina for two years and held various administrative positions.
He was named the 2018 Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and the Empower Digital Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators in 2021.
“My personal, highest priority during this process was to find a superintendent who was experienced, accomplished and successful at running a large, complex school division. Dr. Spence fits the bill perfectly,” Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said.
Spence saw growth in the division that included the implementation of full day kindergarten, and the highest graduation rate on record in the division.
Atoose Reaser (Algonkian) thanked the parents and community members who served on the community panel that participated in the selection process.
“Your voice was overwhelmingly positive for this candidate. You were markedly certain of his qualifications, and I just want you to know we heard you and appreciate the work that you did,” she said.
Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) echoed her appreciation for the 18 community members and their feedback.
Polifko disagreed with the selection and said she did not believe the current School Board should be selecting the next superintendent for the division.
“I understand that we need to heal and we need to move on, but right now we have a gaping wound in our school system. And this current board is not the one in my view who is going to fix that wound,” she said. “I will work respectfully with anyone, but it is my sincere belief that in order to choose the proper leader for the school division we need to have the proper leaders in place on the School Board to execute that decision and in my opinion, we do not have that right now.”
Spence who was unable to attend the meeting, sent his regrets and thanked the board in a statement read by Serotkin.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools. I want to thank the board for entrusting me with the responsibility of continuing to build on the already solid foundation of academic excellence in LCPS,” he said.
He stated his goal would be to lead together “to build trust, create even greater transparency for our community around the outstanding work of our school division, recruite and retain a world class team of educators, and leverage the power of relationships with families and stakeholders to strengthen us,” he said in a press release.
Spence and his family will relocate to Loudoun County in the coming months, meantime Acting Superintendent Dan Smith will continue in the role.
Smith said Friday before the announcement that he didn’t apply for the superintendent position.
“My goal all along was to set up the next superintendent for success,” he said.
Serotkin recognized his efforts and thanked him along with Acting Chief of Staff Neil Slevin for their work for the past six months.
“You took on an enormous challenge in December when you stepped up to become acting superintendent and your stewardship of the school division has set us on the path to success,” Serotkin said. “I especially want to commend you on your efforts regarding community engagement, having earned both kudos from the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office on your outreach ad engagement.
Smith said he is looking forward to going back to being the division's chief of staff.
Just has he is stepping into a challenging situation in Loudoun, with the School Board continuing to wrestle with the fallout of a sexual abuse scandal and parental debate over culture war issues, Spence also faces controversy in Virginia Beach.
Spence was in the news in 2019 for filing a complaint against two Virginia Beach City Public Schools School Board members alleging he experienced “abusive conduct” that lead to a hostile work environment. The two School Board members said in an article they believe he filed the complaint because he was unhappy with a performance evaluation and social media posts made by the two board members. There were also concerns raised by the two board members and a third that a meeting held to discuss the complaint violated closed meeting laws.
Spence’s contract with VBCPS was set to expire this year.
The announcement wraps up the division's search for a new superintendent that began after the board fired former superintendent Scott Ziegler in December after a special grand jury investigation conducted into the division's handling of multiple sexual assaults by the same student.
As a result of that investigation, Ziegler was charged with three misdemeanors: false publication, prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance. The false publication trial is set for Aug. 14-15, his other two are combined and are scheduled for Sept. 25-26.
Corbo attempted to use a medical exemption to attend both the special School Board meeting and the closed session but wasn't allowed to due to a lack of second when she asked to attend virtually.
The board went into a closed session after the announcement of Spence's hiring to discuss Ziegler’s three cases and get legal advice from division counsel Robert Falconi.
Polifko opposed the motion to go into closed session saying she was uncomfortable taking legal advice from Falconi after the May 30 order by Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher that said there were potential Freedom of Information Act violations in previous closed sessions.
This article was updated 6/2 at 8:01 p.m. to include a link.
