Summer break for some means no school, less busy routines, vacations, and long days at the pool. For others, it also means gearing up for the new school year with supplies.
Executive Director of the Loudoun Education Foundation Danielle Nadler said this time of year a lot of generous people in the community reach out to LEF about doing school supply drives to help schools with fewer resources.
She said they often get asked, “what are the biggest needs?”
The answer may not be what you think.
“The biggest need is snacks,” she said.
Snacks like granola bars or breakfast bars are kept on hand at school to help with learning.
Nadler said they reached out to the principals of 30 schools served by LEF’s Backpack Coalition and were told the biggest need was snacks to stock the school pantries.
In partnership with family liaisons from each of the schools, the foundation provides snacks for during and after school, hygiene items, and food to families in the community through school food pantries.
LEF’s Backpack Coalition provides free weekend meals to over 1,000 food-insecure students each week, according to its website.
Its goal is to make sure every child has access to nutritious meals.
Nadler said the snacks help with easing hunger for students who have an earlier lunchtime during the school day—some as early at 10:30 a.m.— as well at the end of the day when kids need a quick bite before they head off to after school care or activities.
She also said its helpful when kids go through growth spurts and need extra food.
Nadler said they are looking for donations of individually wrapped, non-refrigerated items like trail mix, apple sauce, fruit cups, granola bars, Ramen noodles, Cup o’ Noodles and Ez mac and cheese, to name a few.
She said every snack gets used and nothing goes to waste.
“We make sure to get them into the right hands,” she said, adding that they also provide snacks to the Propel & Level Up after school STEM programs offered through the division.
“If you are out buying snacks just throw in an extra box or two,” she said.
She said LEF holds ongoing drives throughout the year and always accepts donations and volunteers.
The drive runs now through the end of August, donations can be picked up if needed.
The Dulles Town Center is hosting a mall-wide snack drive for the LEF Backpack Coalition that runs Sept. 16, culminating that day with a Back-to-School festival with live music, children’s entertainment, a sidewalk sale.
For more information including a snack and hygiene drive flyer, go to loudouneducationfoundation.org.
