Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith on Tuesday outlined ways the school division has been working in the past month to rebuild trust and relationships with the community after a special grand jury report left parents feeling wary of the division’s administration.
“First let me be clear, it is my and our number one priority to ensure the safety and care of all LCPS students and staff and to restore trust within our community. This will require both reflection and action,” he said.
He vowed to make sure what happened doesn’t happen again.
“My heart goes out to all LCPS families whose loved ones have had their safety ad security infringed upon, especially the families of those discussed in the report,” he said.
Smith noted that the special grand jury report provided several recommendations the division could use to improve its relationship with the community and ways to improve how it handles threats to both students and staff. He noted several policy changes that were under review, seven of which were in response to the special grand jury’s recommendations and were discussed by School Board members and division counsel Robert Falconi during a work session Dec. 13.
He said after that meeting the consensus of the board was to publish the revisions to get immediate feedback and then to put them through an abbreviated committee review process.
The policies discussed at the Dec. 13 meeting can be viewed by going to the division’s website, https://www.lcps.org/policyreview , they are marked with an asterix. Public feedback is requested by Jan. 15.
Smith also highlighted what has taken place in the division over the past 12-18 months including the expanded Title IX Office, which included two dedicated Title IX investigators and improved tracking procedures of Title IX matters through new software. The district also created a revised alternative school placement process that includes creating a student support placement team for transfers between schools and mandatory training for administrators, especially improving training in Title IX for administrators and student behavior and administrative response or SBAR.
Additionally, Smith talked about meeting with the police chiefs of Leesburg, Middleburg and Purcellville to establish better relationships, partnerships and open communication. He also said he had a productive meeting with Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.
Smith pointed to superintendent advisory groups and a newly created principal leadership team to ensure better two-way communication as ongoing steps the division is taking to improve communication.
He noted some areas the division is still working on, including updating the memorandum of understanding with law enforcement, enhancing the case management system across all division departments, additional training on transparency and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) from the Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), hiring a dedicated hearings officer and revamping the division’s website to improve transparency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.