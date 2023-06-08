A group of student musicians have joined together over the past school year to visit local senior homes and share their love of music.
Organized by 13-year-old Wyatt Steel, Silver Tunes has 10 student members, and their performances usually include appearances by Wyatt’s mother and grandfather as well.
Steel said he had the idea to start Silver Tunes when his great-grandmother was unable to attend a summer musical in which he was performing.
“I thought it would be a great idea to perform for seniors at retirement care centers when they may not be able to go out and see shows themselves,” he said.
Steel gathered two friends who were also musicians, and they gave their first performance in October. It wasn’t long before the word spread, and the member count grew.
A typical performance begins with Steel’s grandfather singing John Denver’s “Country Roads” accompanied by his guitar and followed by an original poem by Steel.
The students then take turns performing pieces on a piano, violin and singing a variety of songs, from “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” Steel, his mom and grandfather make up a three-generation trio for the night's last performance before inviting the audience for a sing-along.
“I love singing and playing the piano and all that,” Steel said. “So [this] allowed me to combine what I love with doing good.”
He said one of the best parts is hearing how much the audience enjoys listening and how much joy they were able to bring.
Silver Tunes played their last performance of the school year at Waltonwood retirement community on Saturday, but Steel said they’ll be starting back up in the fall when the regularity of school makes it easier to manage everyone’s schedules.
“We’re still always looking to expand our roster, so perhaps we’ll pick up a few new members over the summer,” he said.
Steel and another of his fellow Silver Tunes members will be keeping their skills honed over the summer by performing at Stage Coach Theatre in Ashburn in the play “9 to 5”.
Musicians interested in joining, or retirement communities interested in a Silver Tunes performance can email silvertunesdmv@gmail.com or go to silvertunes.org to learn more.
