Passengers on Metrorail’s long-awaited Silver Line to Ashburn rode the rails for the first time Tuesday.
The Nov. 15 grand opening brought out elected and government officials ranging from county supervisors to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He pointed out the ribbon cutting coincided with the anniversaries of two other transportation milestones—it was one year to the day since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and only two days shy of the 60th anniversary of Dulles Airport’s opening.
“When the airport was first opened, almost exactly 60 years ago today, President Kennedy said that the building symbolizes the aspirations of the United States. I think the same can be said of the Silver Line today, allowing people to affordably get to where they need to go, whether it is a baggage handler working at the airport or a federal employee commuting to the District of Columbia, or a software engineer working at the terrific tech employers who are here,” he said.
“In a region that's moving like Northern Virginia, we need reliable transit and transportation to support families, small businesses, and continued economic success. That's exactly what the Silver Line extension is going to do,” Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) said.
“We get to cut the ribbon, but who are we doing it for? We're doing it for one reason and one reason only,” Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) said. “Elected officials, community leaders, county employees all over the country, we're here for one reason: we're here to make a better quality of life for the people that we serve. This is a great day.”
‘A Whole New Game’
“It feels fantastic to see,” said former Ashburn District supervisor Ralph Buona, one of the county board members who voted to bring Metro to Loudoun in a 5-4 vote in 2012. “It’s been 10 years and four months since we took the vote. And it’s been a long haul ever since, but now that you see it all together, you see the infrastructure, you see the excitement.”
Buona and other supervisors faced long criticism for that vote—criticism that was only renewed with each Silver Line delay and budget overrun. The first train into Dulles Airport pulled into the station about four years behind the original schedule.
“There were people that didn't believe in Metro, and but there were many that did, and you have to weigh the pros and the cons, but in the end infrastructure goes a long ways in making many other things happen, including especially land use and how it's going to develop,” he said.
“It may seem like a no-brainer to everybody here, but let me tell you that at the time it was not a sure thing,” Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said.
He is the only board member remaining from that 2012 vote, and now also serves on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority—or Metro—board. He also saw pushback after that vote. He recalled being dubbed “Metro Matt,” alongside Buona’s “Railway Ralph” by Silver Line critics.
“When we you’re trying to talk about what we want Loudoun County to be, you have to have big ideas, and you have to actually stick with it and want to execute it,” he said. “And it does take political fortitude, and it takes perseverance, and it takes time, but eventually you can get there. And this is just the next step.”
Buona, who has since moved out of state, returned to ride the first train on the tracks. The Silver Line ends at Ashburn Station, yards away from the Loudoun Station mixed-use development with much more development planned nearby now that service has begun. He said that kind of economic development is why he voted yes in 2012.
“Most people think of it as transportation first, it’s really everything that comes with it,” he said.
Letourneau agreed bringing Metro to Loudoun was an economic development decision. He and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke both pointed to increased property values and tax revenues around Metro stops, reflected in property values around Loudoun’s Metro stops far outpacing the growth in values elsewhere in the county even before the stops opened. Letourneau said since 2013, those parcels have grown in value by 168%, 100% higher than the rest of the county.
“When you talk to big companies, site selectors, developers, they want to be transit-accessible. That's where the future is. So for us to have Metro opens up a world of possibilities for us,” Letourneau said.
And he said Metrorail can bring a younger workforce into Loudoun who live in other parts of the region, and who he said are more likely to take transit.
“If you talk to the business community here, that's what they need. You know, we have a lot of CEOs in Loudoun County—we need some folks to fill in the rest of the company,” he said. “And a lot of those folks are people that might live in other places in the region and they're not going to get in the car and drive here and pay the toll, but they will get on a Metro train. And I'm hoping our business community can really take advantage of that.”
Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Howard said the Metro line should be a boon not only for new development opportunities, but also to help the area’s existing businesses, especially those clamoring for workers.
“I think it is going to be additive to the county’s workforce needs. It makes us more accessible to the rest of the region,” he said. “Anything we can do to make Loudoun more accessible to the regional workforce is a benefit.”
But, he acknowledged, there will be challenges as well.
“The world has changed quite a bit in the past 10 years. With fewer people not going back to the office, it remains to be seen how we as a region can reinvent Metro,” Howard said.
On July 3, 2012, one day before the deadline for the Board of Supervisors to commit to—or abandon—the rail project, then-Supervisor Ken Reid, representing the Leesburg District, was viewed as the critical swing vote. Reid was a skeptic of the massive rail project, but the tax district financing plan developed by the county staff helped win his vote to move it forward.
Ten years later, he said that concept is holding up, with properties along the rail line generating enough tax revenue to cover the county’s operation and maintenance obligations.
“This idea that people have that they are afraid it’s going to rob the General Fund or whatever is not necessarily going to happen, even if Metro gets into serious problems. And they are having serious problems,” Reid said Tuesday.
“That’s why I opted in. I had the Leesburg Town Council that wanted it. I had constituents in Leesburg giving me a hard time—including Republicans,” he said. “The tax district pays for itself. The rest of the county is not going to have to pay for it, even if data centers go south, potentially.”
Executive Director of Economic Development Buddy Rizer noted it had been six years since he moved his department’s office to Loudoun Station prepare for the Silver Line opening.
In the world of business recruiting, access to mass transit opens a lot more doors, he said.
“This puts us in a whole new game,” Rizer said.
A Long Wait
Both of Virginia’s senators in Congress celebrated the occasion Tuesday and recalled the long road to get there. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) working on the Dulles rail project while serving on the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 1991 during fights over the toll road and access road to the airport—“Mr. Secretary, I did some research, you were in the third grade,” he said to Buttigieg.
And Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who was Virginia governor when Metro broke ground on the previous Silver Line extension in 2009, recalled the long fight to start that work, facing opposition from the George W. Bush administration and some members of the Virginia General Assembly.
“To get there, I was sued by members of the General Assembly. I think some of them might even be here taking credit along with me,” he said.
Metro’s opening Tuesday was four years behind its original schedule.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority took over building the second phase in exchange for taking over the Dulles Toll Road, and delivered Metro four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over the original $2.8 billion budget amid repeated setbacks and construction quality problems.
Meanwhile, Metro suffered persistent problems on its existing system after long years of neglected maintenance, and a sometimes difficult relationship with the independent Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, which oversaw its efforts to bring the system and trains back up to par. The Silver Line’s opening looked likely to suffer one last delay after the commission in October rejected Metros’ plan to return to serviceits new 7000-series trains that had been sidelined because of potential defects in their axles. But on Oct. 25, the commission signed off on a revised plan with an intensive schedule of inspections, and Metro announced trains would run to Ashburn by Thanksgiving, shortly followed by an official opening date.
The ribbon cuttings Tuesday at the Dulles Airport and Ashburn stops marked the beginning of passenger service to six new stations, including three in Loudoun. Between the Dulles Airport and Ashburn stops is Loudoun Gateway Station, near the intersection of the Dulles Greenway and Route 606.
New parking garages were also built near the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations, with parking rates at $4.95 a day or $65 a month for a reserved space.
In Fairfax, new stations opened at Reston Town Center, Herndon and Innovation Center.
The extension also includes what will be the largest rail yard in the system, the 90-acre Dulles Rail Yard on airport property, which is expected to employ nearly 700 people.
To learn more about current Metro routes and schedules, buy or reload a SmarTrip fare card, or download the SmarTrip app, go to wmata.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.