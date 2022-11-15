Passengers on Metrorail’s long-awaited Silver Line to Ashburn rode the rails for the first time this afternoon.
“It feels fantastic to see,” former Ashburn District supervisor Ralph Buona, one of the supervisors who voted to bring Metro to Loudoun County in a 5-4 vote in 2012, said. “It’s been 10 years and four months since we took the vote. And it’s been a long haul ever since, but now that you see it all together, you see the infrastructure, you see the excitement.”
Buona and other supervisors faced long criticism for that vote—criticism that was only renewed with each Silver Line delay and budget overrun.
“There were people that didn't believe in Metro, and but there were many that did, and you have to weigh the pros and the cons, but in the end, infrastructure goes a long way in making many other things happen, including especially land use and how it's going to develop,” he said.
Buona, who has since moved out of state, returned to ride the first train on the tracks. The Silver Line ends at Ashburn Station, yards away from the Loudoun Station mixed-use development with much more development planned nearby now that service has begun.
Buona said that kind of economic development is why he voted yes in 2012.
“Most people think of it as transportation first, it’s really everything that comes with it,” he said.
The only remaining supervisor from that 2012 vote, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who now also serves on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority—or Metro—board, also saw pushback after that vote.
“When we you’re trying to talk about what we want Loudoun County to be, you have to have big ideas, and you have to actually stick with it and want to execute it,” he said. “And it does take political fortitude, and it takes perseverance, and it takes time, but eventually you can get there. And this is just the next step.”
He agreed bringing Metro to Loudoun was an economic development decision.
“When you talk to big companies, site selectors, developers, they want to be transit-accessible. That's where the future is. So, for us to have Metro opens up a world of possibilities for us,” he said.
And he said Metrorail can bring a younger workforce into Loudoun who live in others parts of the region, and who he said are more likely to take transit.
“If you talk to the business community here, that's what they need. You know, we have a lot of CEOs in Loudoun County—we need some folks to fill in the rest of the company,” he said. “And a lot of those folks are people that might live in other places in the region and they're not going to get in the car and drive here and pay the toll, but they will get on a Metro train. And I'm hoping our business community can really take advantage of that.”
The grand opening, four years delayed, brought out elected and government officials ranging from county boards to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. He pointed out the ribbon cutting coincided with the anniversaries of two other transportation milestones—it was one year to the day since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and only two days shy of the 60th anniversary of Dulles Airport’s opening.
“When the airport was first opened, almost exactly 60 years ago today, President Kennedy said that the building symbolizes the aspirations of the United States. I think the same can be said of the Silver Line today, allowing people to affordably get to where they need to go, whether it is a baggage handler working at the airport or a federal employee commuting to the District of Columbia, or a software engineer working at the terrific tech employers who are here,” he said.
“We get to cut the ribbon, but who are we doing it for? We're doing it for one reason and one reason only,” said Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large). “Elected officials, community leaders, county employees all over the country, we're here for one reason: we're here to make a better quality of life for the people that we serve. This is a great day.”
The ribbon cuttings Tuesday at the Dulles Airport and Ashburn stops marked the beginning of passenger service to six new stations, including three in Loudoun. Between the Dulles Airport and Ashburn stops is Loudoun Gateway Station, near the intersection of the Dulles Greenway and Rt. 606.
In Fairfax, new stations opened at Reston Town Center, Herndon, and Innovation Center.
The extension also includes what will be the largest rail yard in the system, the 90-acre Dulles Rail Yard on airport property, which is expected to employ nearly 700 people.
To learn more about current Metro routes and schedules, buy or reload a SmarTrip fare card, or download the SmarTrip app, go to wmata.com.
