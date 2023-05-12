The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in December investigated conversations in a closed Facebook group the same month and found no criminal activity, according to the agency’s case report.
A closed Facebook group called Loudoun Love Warriors was thrown into the spotlight after a report by WJLA-TV highlighting violent rhetoric in the group and tying members of the group to elected Democrats. In particular the report highlighted comments by group members about Loudoun resident Mark Winn following his remarks at a December School Board meeting.
The sheriff’s office opened a new investigation into the group following that report.
“The Mark Winn matter was investigated late last year and is separate from the investigation opened this week by the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Julia wrote by email. He said the sheriff’s office has begun fact-finding and does not comment on an open investigation.
At a Dec. 13 School Board meeting, Winn said LGBTQ+ people’s “behaviors are immoral and typically not accepted in any civilized community,” and referring to a Bible passage said “if any man or woman causes one of these little ones to stumble, it would be better for a millstone to be put around their neck and thrown into the lake.” According to transcripts of postings from Dec. 2 – Dec. 31, members of the group reacted strongly, with one member, Derek Summers, making remarks like “Im soooo ready to show up with guns lol” and “They are prepping for violence and we are planting f—ing flowers.”
“There is a HUGE push to bring violence to the LGBTQ community the last year or so and it’s going to ramp up,” he wrote. “People get ended for less than that.”
Other members discussed contacting Winn’s employer, a real estate firm, and making a complaint to the sheriff’s office about Winn’s School Board meeting comments.
According to the sheriff’s office report, after reviewing screenshots of the group’s conversations the investigator advised Winn in December that the conversations “were not threats to his life in a criminal nature and they were specifically saying they were not going to his house. They were trying to only mess with his employment at this time.” The Sheriff’s Office also assigned an extra patrol to his house for three weeks.
Group members chided Summers for some of his rhetoric then and again later in December after he also reacted strongly to news a tennis instructor had been charged with possession of child pornography and electronic solicitation. Summers wrote “I can’t find him on FB either but I know some ppl in the ADC with him right now,” likely referring to the Adult Detention Center, and “He going to make friends over the holidays and someone is getting an Xmas bonus on their books for making him right at home. Pedos receive ZERO quarter.”
“While people appreciate your perspective and contributions to the group, not everyone is ok with violence,” another member wrote. “There are also people in the group already being sued and if anyone finds out about this chat it could be included in a lawsuit. It could come across that when you call for violence and no one says anything, that we condone it. This group is intended to get our candidates elected and keep moving our progressive agenda forward. Keeping the violence and gun images to your personal page would really be appropriated.”
Following that, Summers said he does not propose violence in the group, and left the group.
A few days later, a person—apparently Winn—told the investigator his employer had been contacted and did not acknowledge or respond. The investigator reported the person “advised he believed in the second amendment, the right to bare [sic] arms, and again told me he wasn't worried about them.” The investigator advised him if anyone were to come onto his property to call the sheriff’s office.
