Loudoun County government employees organized by Service Employees International Union Virginia 512 on Friday filed a petition triggering a vote on whether they will unionize.
The third-party labor relations administrator, Keith D. Greenburg, will set a date for the election.
Entering a petition required getting signatures from at least 30% of the employees who would be represented by a union. If a majority of county employees vote for a collective bargaining representative—likely the SEIU—that organization would become their representative.
SEIU Loudoun Chapter President Julius Reynolds during a press conference outside the county government building Friday called it “a great day in Loudoun County, both for employees and the community we serve every day.”
“So many of my coworkers have struggled with challenges on the job like the lack of respect or poor working conditions that have made it nearly impossible to stay on the job despite their passion for the work,” he said.
“Often our work can go unnoticed or underappreciated, but boy let me tell you, the residents would certainly notice if we didn’t do our work,” SEIU member and county planner Stacey Fedewa said. “We have to make sure the developers are following the rules for their projects, that our parks are clean and well maintained, we have technology for our firefighters and other employees, our rec centers remain accessible for people of all abilities in this great community. We clearly do so much to make this county a great place to live.”
“Today, by filing for your union vote, you send a clear message to everyone that every single working family, no matter the job you do, no matter the color of our skin, the country we come from, the language we speak, who we love, who we pray to, that every working person is deserving of dignity and respect, and that means a voice on the job through a union,” SEIU Virginia 512 President David Broder said.
County government employees are among several groups of public employees seeking to unionize. County firefighters have already voted to be represented by the Loudoun Career Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 3756, and are negotiating a contract with the county now. A School Board committee is discussing a resolution that will lay out the process and parameters for collective bargaining, the step before filing a petition for a vote.
“This contract is going to allow our public service workers the right to collectively bargain and to give us a seat at the table when the decisions are made,” Loudoun firefighters union President John Myers said. “This seat gives employees the ability to fight for better pay, better benefits and better working conditions while also retaining top talent.”
“I want, I need, the employees who make Loudoun County run to be a part of the decision-making that impacts all Loudoun County residents and employees,” Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan said.
Reynolds said they expect the vote later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.