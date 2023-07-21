In its second summer, the Bridges to Accelerated Math, or BEAM, program is helping Loudoun seventh and eighth grade students overcome their math challenges—and even find love for the subject.
This year, the school division increased enrollment for the five-week summer intensive program that focuses on improving students’ math knowledge, problem solving skills and confidence building. Last year the program served 107 rising seventh graders. This summer there are 108 seventh graders and 54 rising eighth graders who were part of the program last year.
That’s a goal division Mathematics Supervisor Nicole Augone, who helped write the grant to get the BEAM program in Loudoun, set after last year’s program ended.
“My goal is to have these kids back next summer,” she said last year in an interview. “I would love to have funding to be able to support them returning next year as well as a new group of rising seventh graders.”
The grant, funded by six organizations, was originally written only for rising seventh graders from low-income and historically marginalized communities to increase enrollment in accelerated math courses. Its goal is to increase enrollment in advanced math courses in high school by helping middle school students get onto that advanced pathway by taking pre-algebra by seventh grade.
Augone said they mentored the BEAM attendees throughout the school year and tracked them to see how many jumped to the accelerated math track.
According to data presented to the School Board in the spring, of the 86 students who regularly attended BEAM last summer, 74 or 86% had enrolled in pre-algebra last fall.
Additionally, the data showed regular attendees didn’t experience as great a learning loss during the summer compared to their peers who didn’t attend the program. Research on summer learning loss by Northwest Evaluation Association—a nonprofit that helps school districts across the nation improve learning for its students—showed students drop on average between 2-5 Raush Unit points in math and reading each summer between third and eighth grade on the MAP Growth test. Regular attendees of BEAM instead gained an average of 3.3 Rausch Unit points between spring 2022 and fall 2022. The increase is comparable to about half an academic year of growth based on the 2020 MAP growth norms for sixth grade students, according to the data.
In a survey conducted after last summer’s session, students ranked the quality of their relationships with their teachers high, 93%, and said they felt there was high levels of encouragement from teachers in classes.
Gabriel Jones, a rising eighth grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School, attended BEAM last summer and was one of the students invited back this year.
He said math class was more fun after attending BEAM and said it was a lot less overwhelming, easier to understand and he learned to solve problems in different ways.
“If you have the opportunity, you should come here. The teachers are really understanding,” he said.
Khloe Johnson, a rising eighth grader at Trailside Middle School, attended BEAM for five days last year and was invited back after being mentored all year.
She said she thought being there for the full time—two weeks for rising eighth graders—will benefit her more in her math class this year.
She said her favorite part about the program was making friends with kids from other schools in the county and working with those friends in open math time.
During open math time, students can do practice problems, participate in the 100 problem challenge and play math games.
Division Math Program Coordinator Brittny Schjolin said chess was the favorite game this year and said she had to buy more chess sets to accommodate the demand.
Rising seventh graders and first time BEAM attendees Kate Leonard of Willard Middle School, Alexis Argueta Garcia of Harper Park Middle School and Kayla Jordan of Belmont Ridge Middle School all said the intensive helped build their confidence in math.
“I’m not that good at math. It takes me longer than others to process it and finally get it. I feel like [BEAM] helped me get faster,” Leonard said.
She said she used to feel shy when answering problems in math class but is overcoming it and now thinks math is fun.
She said her cousin plans to attend BEAM next year.
Argueta Garcia has beaten last year’s 100 problem challenge record by solving 25.
He said his favorite class was games and strategies because he likes math games.
Joran said she learned how to do math in her head better while attending BEAM.
“I usually don’t do math in my head. I do it on paper and they somewhat taught us to do it in our head,” she said. “It’s really nice here and they help us step by step doing math problems.”
Kristine Bredice a fourth-grade teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, said she enjoys teaching in the program and came back for her second year.
She said staff are more facilitators than teachers.
“The reason I love it so much is the games and problem solving. It’s a growth mindset,” she said. “A lot of these kids have lost something; they’ve fallen off that math truck as I like to say and they are afraid they aren’t good at math. So its reinventing the wheel and letting them now it’s OK to make a mistake and it’s OK to problem solve and it’s OK to discuss it with someone else.”
Bredice said each student comes with different abilities and confidence levels but said BEAM classes are a safe place where the students learn it’s OK to take chances.
The BEAM program is funded through grants by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, Google, Equinix Foundation, NOVEC, Raytheon and the Virts Miller Foundation.
Terrific!
