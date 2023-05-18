Weeks after a divided School Board voted to put the Middleburg Community Charter School on probation, the findings of a second unannounced, on-site audit were released Tuesday.
The audit, conducted April 17, showed improvement, but still highlight a few areas of concern, according to the presentation to the School Board’s Specialized Programs and Centers Committee.
Division Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby said of the seven items flagged in the Feb. 8 audit, only two remain.
“While we still see concerns, the level of risk has been mitigated to a degree,” she said.
The two areas fall under cash disbursements and incomplete cash receipt documentation. Under cash disbursements, Willoughby noted nine times the school was charged for sales tax on purchases made by the school and late fees and over limit fees charged to the school credit card. Under incomplete cash receipt documentation, she noted two times money collected by the school wasn’t deposited in a timely manner.
She said the school needs to follow its own policy of making weekly deposits and to make sure it isn’t charged sales tax.
“We’ve already heard back from MCCS and they have already addressed and gave assurance that they will monitor the credit cards, for example, more closely to make sure that they are paid timely to avoid any interest charges or unnecessary fees, as well as the sales tax and same with timely deposits,” she said.
Willoughby said she looked forward to the annual audit that will look at the school’s entire year of records and have a much broader scope than the two internal audits, which looked at deficiencies that took place during a specific timeframe. That audit will take place in late June and its findings will be discussed later this fall, according to Willoughby.
“I think it does show significant improvement and still some grounds for them to work on,” Jeff Morse (Dulles) said. He said he was confident the school would take care of the final two issues.
The school was placed on probation April 25 after multiple discussions in both committee meetings and with the full School Board over the schools’ financial books.
Morse, John Beatty (Catoctin), Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Denise Corbo (At-large) opposed the action.
This meeting is the first time the results of the second audit were revealed after the board put the school on probation.
The school’s charter could be revoked, and the school could be closed if its leadership doesn’t fix the issues, according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge).
