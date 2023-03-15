Loudoun County Public Schools will test out single-user bathrooms at two schools and new heat sensors to detect smoking, vaping, or multiple people in a bathroom.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis on Tuesday presented the School Board with an update on school restroom safety and privacy updates that began in 2021.
Efforts to provide more bathroom privacy began in November 2021 after the Virginia Department of Education passed model policies for the treatment of transgender students, prompting the passage of a division policy allowing transgender and gender expansive students access to bathrooms or locker rooms of the gender students identified as.
Lewis said the focus now is on safety for students and staff especially around inappropriate activities including smoking and vaping, vandalism, conflicts between students, conflicts between students and teachers, and meeting the requirements of the division’s transgender student policy.
Lewis said the division plans to create two restroom pilot programs—one based on the Loudoun Valley and Broad Run high school design and creating single user bathroom systems in those two schools and the other based on the more modern design of nine other high schools with work initially to focus at Heritage, Dominion and Woodgrove.
At Loudoun Valley and Broad Run, he said, two staff single-user restrooms that are currently being used for staff and students will revert back to staff-only restrooms and three individual toilet rooms for students will be transformed from a storage room attached to the staff restrooms.
At Heritage, Dominion and Woodgrove, he said, two staff only single-user restrooms on the main floor and two on the lower level that were converted to student single-user bathrooms will now be used to create four private toilet rooms with shared sink access for staff and student use.
He said the division is also going to add technology to the pilot program that will detect vaping or smoking and has thermal technology so school administrators can tell if someone or multiple people are in a single-user bathroom. He said the technology doesn’t show personal information, just heat blobs to indicate a person or people are inside.
Asked about where they were in choosing a vendor for the pilot, Lewis said that was not yet decided.
He said based on feedback from a principal advisory group created in 2021 some of the main concerns with single-user bathrooms revolve around student safety, behavior, privacy and supervision.
Lewis said the high school pilot programs for restrooms and locker rooms will be up and running this fall at the schools. Student feedback groups will be created at each of the pilot schools to give suggestions on what is and isn’t working as well as feedback from other advisory committees, according to Lewis.
Under direction provided by the School Board in 2021, he said all renovation projects on school bathrooms must be completed by August 2026.
Schools under construction, like Watson Mountain Middle School and ES-32, are being built with single-user bathrooms for students and staff, as well as private changing spaces in locker rooms and a designated wellness room.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) said she was concerned that students uncomfortable sharing bathrooms with "male students" were being told they should use the single-user spaces.
“We aren’t addressing the fact that we have females in our schools who are experiencing males coming into their bathrooms and they are being told when they bring this concern up that they can use a single-use restroom, effectively leave their own designated space to go use a different restroom or seek out counseling. And I think that is something that we need to address,” she said.
During the previous School Board meeting, a parent spoke on behalf of some female students who had said they were uncomfortable using the same bathroom as “male students” and were told, according to the parent, to use a single user bathroom and to talk to a counselor.
“We are kind of reinventing the wheel for what bathrooms might look like, but we’re far from the first one to consider this problem so I feel like there has got to be a model out there somewhere that we can look at,” Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said. “Are there school districts that are significantly further along with this that you’ve looked at beyond the one or two examples you gave and if so, can we do what they did or at least use that as a starting point?”
Lewis said the staff has been doing that, including looking at nearby schools and speaking with architects who have created plans and would continue to do so.
“Our architects are telling us that we are actually ahead of most if not all those folks,” Lewis said.
Polifko asked what the division’s plan was going to be once the state’s 2022 model policies, that would replace the 2021 policies, come out of review.
Division counsel Robert Falconi said the VDOE was still reviewing comments from the public review period last summer.
“It’s possible they may revise the model policies or issue them exactly as they are. We don’t really know the answer to that so I think we would need take a wait and see approach before we do anything with the new model polices,” he said.
The 2022 model policies state single-user bathrooms and facilities should be available and accessible for all students.
The division adopted Policy 8040 Aug. 11, 2021, to be in compliance with the model policies that centered around rights of transgender and gender expansive students. Under the policy, students are entitled to have access to restrooms and locker rooms that are “sanitary, safe and adequate” and that corresponds to their “consistently asserted gender identity.”
In 2021, just after Policy 8040 was implemented, the division spent $427,000 on the first round of renovations to convert spaces to single-user bathrooms. In all during that time, six high school, four middle school and two elementary school restrooms were converted to include new signs, shower curtains, door hardware and hygiene product dispensers, according to a presentation.
The policy and subsequent regulation also state the division should create single-user restrooms available to all students in a ratio that is appropriate for the school’s enrollment and can be accessed by anyone without special codes or keys.
The School Board’s proposed construction plan in 2023 allotted $10.9 million for restroom renovations.
