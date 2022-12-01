The Loudoun County Public Schools Operating Fund for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is in the black, but student enrollment levels, state and federal funding and inflation are a causing concern for future quarters.
During a School Board work session on Tuesday Nov. 29, Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby briefed the Board on the operating budget and gave a COVID funds update.
Willoughby noted that the division is 800 students under budgeted projections which leads to less basic aid from the state. However, she said robust state sales tax revenues—which are projected to exceed the division’s budget by 6%—are offsetting enrollment shortfalls, allowing a net increase in state revenue of about $4.1 million.
For expenditures, she pointed out the personnel budget will have a $14.2 million surplus, but noted it’s being impacted by higher-than-expected overtime and part time use. She also said they are seeing an increase in retiree health claims, which is paid from the school operating fund. Willoughby said that will be monitored to make sure the budget is sufficient for the rest of the year.
A surplus of $14.5 million is projected in the operations and maintenance accounts, however Willoughby said inflation is playing a big part with costs going up 34% in some areas which will lead to some shortfalls.
One of those shortfalls, $2.3 million, is projected to take place in utilities. Willoughby said they will adjust the budget using surpluses from other areas to avoid this but wanted to highlight the significance of what is happening to the School Board.
She said one area they may see a surplus in is contractual services, which includes repairs and maintenance. Early projections show a $4.8 million surplus, but higher costs across the county could bring this down. One strategy being used to save money is renewing maintenance contracts on a shorter term, for example a six-month renewal instead of a 12 month.
“The idea behind that is we’re hoping the cost will come down, versus being locked in at a higher rate now for the full year,” she said.
Willoughby said the ending fund balance for the school operating budget is projected to be $21 million.
“I will always mention, $21 million absolutely is a large amount, but it represents 1.3% of our budget so it’s actually a small margin we are talking about,” she said.
Other areas highlighted by Willoughby included the school nutrition fund and the health self-insurance fund.
She said the school nutrition fund is self-supporting, with expenses covered through meal sales coupled with federal and some state funding. She said the biggest impact they are seeing is the loss of funding from the United States Department of Agriculture that was covering universal meals during COVID. She said they are watching the school nutrition fund closely as the shift returns to cafeteria sales being the primary revenue source. She noted inflation is playing a role in the fund, but they are managing it through excess funds from previous years and using the funds to buy equipment.
“With school nutrition funds, the USDA allows a maximum three-month expenditure limit and so we have for the last couple of years exceeded that so the resolution to that is then we have to submit a spend down plan and get it approved by [the Virginia Department of Education],” she said.
She said they have been spending down by buying pizza ovens and other equipment for Fical Year 2024.d
She said the projected fund balance for the current fiscal year is $20.9 million, which is over the three-month expense limit. Spend down plans are in place for both this and next fiscal year to reach the target fund balance, according to quarter one financial forecast documents.
The health self insurance fund deals with the healthcare plans for employees and their dependents. Widlloughby said they are seeing an increase in claims for medical, pharmacy use and workers compensation. She noted an 8% increase in maternity leave from the last year.
She said this fund is expected to go over budget by about $11 million.
Willoughby said they will bring a budget supplemental action to the School Board to increase the budget to avoid overspending. She said the funding source will be the school operating budget, using projected surpluses from other areas to make up the difference here.
“We are definitely in a good spot, especially compared to some of our neighbors in terms of being very well ahead of the curve and spending down our funds,” Willoughby said.
Willoughby also updated COVID-19-related funding awards, saying they currently have 24 left totaling almost $85 million. She said they were on track to spending the remaining awards by the end of next fiscal year, noting one award for $16.9 million being used for HVAC renovations at several schools. The award is currently part of the FY2024-FY2029 Capital Improvement Plan that will carry over into next year, with the money being awarded in 2024 and the work being completed in 2025.
The first quarter financial review captures activity from July 2022 through Sept. 2022 and gives an indication of what the rest of the year could look like.
