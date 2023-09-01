Loudoun County Public Schools is updating its student attendance policy to address chronic absenteeism—defined as missing 10% or more of the school year—after changes to the state’s school accreditation.
The Virginia Board of Education decided to revise its accreditation model earlier this year, changing the process from collecting data on three year averages of chronic absenteeism to collecting it for the previous year only. Chronic absenteeism is one of nine indicators in the state’s school accreditation model.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the state board in April 2022 adopted special provisions to suspend the use of chronic absenteeism for accreditation status for the 2022-2023 year. Later that year in November, the board adopted special provisions to exclude the 2021-2022 school year data from being included. In April 2023, it decided to change its accreditation model and again consider chronic absenteeism in considering accreditation for the 2023-2024 school year.
The change has left school divisions scrambling to update policies and get the word out to parents that attendance matters in a post-pandemic world.
During an Aug. 17 Student Services Committee Meeting Director of Student Mental Health Services Jennifer Evans said 19% of division students are chronically absent, up six percentage points from the 2021-2022 school year.
Within the three levels a school can fall under with chronic absenteeism and accreditation, she said the division has 58 schools considered level two, and nine are in the highest level, with 25% of students missing 10% or more of the school year, according to Evans.
Level two schools require a local school division-level action plan, while level three schools require an action plan overseen by the Virginia Department of Education.
“What this means is, at our level three schools, they will have to have a plan in place that the VDOE will monitor with our support, and our level two schools will have a district-level intervention plan to help them,” she said.
Evans pointed out other major proposal changes to the policy, including eliminating the principal as the final say when it comes to determining if an absence is excused or not. Instead, the policy lists what are considered excused absences and includes medical or dental appointments, death in the family, school suspensions, court appearances or other legal obligations, military obligations and personal illness or injury and incudes mental health and substance abuse illnesses.
“We wanted to make sure if a student was missing for mental health or for substance abuse illnesses we have documentation,” she said. “All too often a student and families will say ‘we have a mental health day we need to take.’ You can’t just keep taking mental health days unless you are getting services.”
The policy also lists times when principals can excuse students which includes family emergencies and illness, and trips “that enhance or extend the student’s education when approved by the principal in advance,” but also notes that standard “family trips and vacations” should be planned outside of scheduled school time, civic activities, 4H educational programs and tribal pow-wows.
Additional changes deal with makeup work, suspension, and compulsory attendance. And they call for conversations with parents if a student misses five days, whether those days are excused or not.
“We are going to have that conversation with a parent because it’s a pattern we want to address,” she said.
What didn’t change was the automatic withdrawal of a student who misses 15 consecutive days or more of school.
The Aug. 17 meeting was to discuss the proposed policy changes with committee members before sending the revised policy out for feedback. The policy with its changes will be posted for community and advisory committee feedback before eventually going before the full School Board for further review and possible adoption.
Evans said the country is facing an attendance crisis during an April 25 School Board meeting.
“Prior to the pandemic 8 million students were chronically absent, missing 10% or more of the school year. That number has more than doubled,” Evans said then.
what happened to failing the students if they don't attend class? This would be the easiest solution.
