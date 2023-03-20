Starting March 22, Loudoun County Public Schools will host a series of community listening sessions with Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith and School Board members.
The stated goal of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for community members to share comments or concerns and give feedback directly to division leadership.
Discussions will focus on how the division can best support students’ academic and mental health needs as well as how the division can better communicate with and engage the community.
“As a school division, we know that we have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust and ensure we do a much better job of engaging and communicating with our community,” Smith stated. “These upcoming listening sessions are one way we look to do just that. We encourage community members to attend an event, hear from LCPS leadership and board members, ask questions, and provide feedback on a variety of important topics.”
Anyone needing translation or interpretation assistance or a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability in order to be able to participate should contact the Superintendent's Office at least at least three days prior to the meeting at clerk@lcps.org.
For more information and to RSVP for an upcoming listening session, visit bit.ly/LCPSCLS.
Sessions are scheduled in all eight local election districts:
- March 22 at 6 p.m. at Potomac Falls High School
- March 30 at 7 p.m. Trailside Middle School
- April 20 at 6 p.m. at Willard Middle School
- April 27 at 6 p.m. at Sterling Middle School
- May 1 at 6 p.m. at Freedom High School
- May 11 at 6 p.m. at Broad Run High School
- May 17 at 6 p.m. at Heritage High School
- May 22 at 6 p.m. at Loudoun County High School
(2) comments
Good start but I hope it's not all for show. I won't hold my breath. We know that the board and the administration and and the political groups behind the board members and administration are liberal and progressive democrats. So if parents say they want race issues and LBGT issues out of the schools do you really think that's going top happen? Not on your life. So I really don't see the point. Our country culturally, and in many other ways is in serious decline. You can thank the left.
I have no admiration for Dr. Smith & the current school board. It's nice that they're doing this. But the board has been burned so badly by extreme right-wingers, they won't go out on a limb & do the right thing. Anyway -- I hope every listening session is recorded on video & posted on BoardDocs. That's the least LCPS can do by way of promoting transparency & accountability!
