First responders from the Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun Fire and Rescue, Purcellville Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office were served lunch by school division staff to say ‘thank you’ for their work in keeping students and teachers safe.
The June 14 lunch, held at Heritage High School, was organized by Assistant Director for Career and Technical Education, Computer Science and Community Connections Renee Dawson along with support from the Loudoun First Responders Foundation, a nonprofit that helps emergency personnel through donations when a need arises.
It was the second year the division held the lunch.
Dawson, a former division principal, first organized a lunch at Brambleton Middle School in 2021 to say thank you to first responders, but decided it needed to be a division-wide effort.
“I thought it was important. I think we have these really strong partnerships with our first responders, and I thought it was really appropriate to thank them,” she said. “They support us in protecting our schools and taking care of our students and all of the groups here today participate in Job for a Day and they host students so it is a partnership and its one that is meant a lot to me since I was a principal and I just really wanted to say thank you.”
Dawson said there have been great relationships been built with first responders over the years.
“Many of the people here have become friends because we’ve worked together as partners for so many years,” she said.
Dawson said she leaned into the community connections piece of her title to partner with organizations that wanted to recognize and celebrate first responders.
She said the Loudoun Education Foundation introduced her to the Loudoun First Responders Foundation, which was happy to partner with her in providing the lunch.
Dawson said she was pleased to see the event grow this year.
“It’s an opportunity to say, ‘thank you’ and that is it, it’s just thank you, we appreciate you,” she said.
First responders were fed hamburgers grilled by Heritage High School Principal Jeff Adam with help from assistant principals Ross Armstrong and Kim Turner who helped Dawson plan the event. Sides were provided by Monk’s barbecue in Purcellville. Each attendee was given a gift—an insulated lunch bag with snacks.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith, Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Acting Chief of Staff Neil Slevin attended, with Smith sharing remarks and thanking first responders.
“It is a true partnership and this is just a small way to say thank you and that we appreciate your partnership, we appreciate being able to work side by side with you,” Smith said. “Our kids and our families and our county is better because of our partnership, so I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ for being here today and receiving our thanks and being part of our partnership.”
Representatives from each of the different first responder organizations spoke about the partnership with Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Christopher Sawyer noting the “huge accomplishment” of the recently updated memorandum of understanding that was approved by the School Board on June 13.
The MOU is an agreement between the School Board, the Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department that is meant to promote a positive relationship between students, staff and law enforcement, and clarifies the role and scope of the authority of school resource officers, school administrators and teachers.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson thanked the school division for all it does.
“It’s ironic the school division is honoring us when all of us have kids or grandkids that attend schools whether public or private and they are honoring us,” he said. “We should be honoring them for being probably the hardest working people in America—teachers and school administrators—and what you put up with every day. We think we have politics, right? Thank you for all you do for our children and grandchildren for teaching them and keeping them safe.”
“What I love about first responders is they are thanking us and its really about them. That is what makes them so incredible, they are selfless. I think they are heroes and they protect and serve us all,” Dawson said.
Dawson then honored three retiring school resource officers—Deputy J.J. Merchant, Deputy Diron Adams and Deputy Steven Epple—presenting them with desk flags donated by Flags of Valor, a veteran owned company from Winchester.
Dawson, who worked with Eppel and Merchant, called them “friends and family.”
That was a nice gesture on the part of LCPS. Everyone seems to be enjoying their meal. That makes me happy because LCPS' culinary talents received mixed reviews in the past. It looks like improvements have been made!
Very nice. Well deserved.
