The school division’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department will likely be finalized in June.
The division’s Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland presented the final draft to the School Board on Tuesday afternoon during a work session and said she was proud of the work that had been done on it.
The MOU is an agreement between the School Board, LCSO and LPD to “promote a positive relationship between students, staff and law enforcement and to maintain a safe, supportive and secure school environment,” according to the MOU. It clarifies the role and scope of the authority of the School Resource Officers, school administration and teachers.
Work to revise the MOU began Jan. 19 and consisted of weekly meetings between designated members of the division and the agencies, according to Boland. She said the groups met with a common goal to provide “a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff.”
According to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), work to update the current MOU really began in 2022 when the School Board released a statement about the 2021 sexual assaults and committed to update its MOU.According to Virginia Code, the MOU needs to be updated every two years, the most recent MOU was from 2021.
Boland said all parties involved agreed to make edits together in the meetings.
After five meetings a first draft was ready Feb. 16 and a second draft later in March.
Additional recommended changes made by the Joint School Board and Board of Supervisors were added to the draft during the May 9 School Board meeting. Those changes were discussed and approved by the group May 11 and it was presented to the School Board May 23 in the work session.
Jeff Morse (Dulles) said he appreciated the updates asked if Boland believed the document as it stands now could have affected the division’s response to the assaults in 2021.
Boland said she was hesitant to respond to the question because she wasn’t involved in that process or how things happen with law enforcement, but said, “I do believe that this clearly identifies our responsibility as well as law enforcements responsibility. It also clearly identifies the acknowledgment that although law enforcement has to investigate, LCPS also has a requirement under Title IX, which was not in the MOU previously.”
“I also think outside of this document the relationship LCPS now has with the LCSO and LPD is very different than it was at that time and only say that’s getting better. So I would say yes, but I hesitate to say yes,” she said.
Morse asked for clarification in the document about what the division’s actions will be when a joint Title IX investigation can’t occur and to define what an administrative review is, and what the steps are when one is done.
“In the event of concurrent investigations involving employee or student misconduct of a criminal nature that is school-related, the [Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department] may collaborate, to the extent permissible under their own respective policies and regulations,” according to the MOU.
Boland said she hesitated to define the steps because they change depending on the circumstances. She said there is a goal for the order in which an investigation is conducted but said there is “no guarantee.”
Morse asked that a definition of what an administrative review is be added to the MOU.
The finalized draft of the MOU will be an action item June 13.
It's wonderful there's a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Loudoun Sheriff's Office. But we still need a major attitude adjustment on the part of Sheriff Chapman. It's unconscionable that Chapman let a personality conflict with Dr. Ziegler pave the way for the LCPS rapist's freedom from May 2021 to October 2021. It could happen again, whatever is written down on paper. I think the best solution is for a new sheriff. Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
