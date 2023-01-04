On Wednesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced he will launch a civil rights investigation into the leadership at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Meanwhile, Loudoun School Board members are continuing a long-running push to have a hand in running TJ, which about 380 students from Loudoun attend, and for which Loudoun pays Fairfax County Public Schools almost $19,000 per student.
Miyares’s investigation will look at whether the administration’s “decision to withhold the honors from students” and the school’s admissions policies violate the Virginia Human Rights Act, according to a press release. The school did not notify students who were identified as “Commended Students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation until after important deadlines for other scholarships had passed. That failure was first identified by activists who alleged school administrators intentionally withheld those notifications as part of what they called the school’s “war on merit.”
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, 16,000 of the 50,000 annual honorees across the country are named semifinalists, proceeding in the competition for Merit Scholarship awards. Later, the remaining 34,000, who do not proceed in the competition, are notified they were named Commended Students.
Administrators at Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday issued a statement saying the delayed notification was a mistake, caused by human error.
“This year, we were made aware that this notification had not gone out in any of the usual ways at Thomas Jefferson High School—either through in-person notification or email—in a timely manner,” the statement reads. “As soon as this issue regarding the fall 2022 notifications came to light, students and their families were notified, and staff sent emails and made follow-up calls to each college where these students had applied to inform them of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation commendations.”
“No student should be treated differently because of their race,” Miyares stated in announcing the investigation. “Students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology are amongst the brightest in the nation, yet some have been punished in the name of ‘equity.’ Racism and race-based government decisions making in any form is wrong and unlawful under Virginia’s Human Rights Act.”
The school’s admissions policies for years have been facing criticism and a legal challenge from a parent group, Coalition for TJ, backed by a conservative legal group, Pacific Legal Foundation. Facing longstanding underrepresentation of Black and Hispanic students at the school, the Fairfax School Board in 2020 adopted a new admissions policy eliminating a standardized test, dropping at $100 application fee, capping how many students could come from each middle school and reserving seats for the top students at each of those schools. The parent group formed in response and sued, and in February 2022, a federal District Court judge ruled against the school system, finding the policy discriminates against Asian-American students. Before the new policy, 73% of admissions offers went to Asian-American students; after the new policy, only 54% did.
In March the Fairfax School Board appealed the decision, also winning a stay on enforcing the lower court’s decision. The policy remains in effect while the case proceeds through appeal. Miyares in April 2022 filed a brief supporting an unsuccessful attempt to get the Supreme Court to overrule the appeals court’s decision.
Miyares’s announcement came a day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin called on him to look into the way the school handled notifying commended students. Youngkin also alleged the failure to notify commended students was intentional.
“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin stated in the announcement of the investigation. “Parents and students deserve answers and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”
The battle has parallels in Loudoun. In 2021, a federal judge dismissed a challenge to similar admissions policies in the Academies of Loudoun, Loudoun’s own selective STEM magnet school, also filed on behalf of Asian-American students, who are also over-represented at the Academies. Then-Attorney General Mark Herring had also investigated those claims beginning in 2019, along with systematic racism in the school district at large, and eventually reaching an agreement for new oversights and outreach.
School Board member Denise Corbo (At-large) noted the lack of control Loudoun County has over policies and procedures at TJ but said because of the recent situation at the school she would be reaching out to the administration to see what policies are in place to make sure students are made aware of awards like the National Merit Scholarship in a timely manner and hoped other districts do the same.
Loudoun School Board Calls for A Say
Loudoun School Board members have long sought a hand in governing TJ.
In recent years, Loudoun’s School Board has pressed to establish a regional governing body for the school. Currently, about 380 students from Loudoun attend TJ, which comes first in U.S. News and World Report’s national rankings.
One of 19 Governor’s Schools in the commonwealth, Thomas Jefferson focuses on science and technology and accepts eligible students from Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties and from the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.
The school is run by Fairfax County Public Schools. Each cooperating school division signs an annual agreement agreeing to the $18,823 per pupil tuition rate and other terms set forth by Fairfax County Public Schools, according to the cooperative agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) noted the Loudoun board added an item to its 2023 Legislative Agenda calling for the General Assembly to create a regional governing body to oversee policy, admissions, practices, and operations at the high school.
According to the policy, TJ is the only governor’s school without a regional governing board. The proposal would include School Board members from each of the participating school divisions in “proportion to the student population of the divisions.”
It wasn’t the first time the Loudoun School Board has sought a regional governing board. In 2020, school boards in Loudoun and Prince William County sent letters to the Fairfax School Board recommending the school be governed by a regional board with all participating jurisdictions having a seat on the board.
