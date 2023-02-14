In a 6-3 vote the Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday voted not to release an independent report into how the school division handled the sexual assault of two students at different high schools in 2021. The assaults spurred a special grand jury investigation that resulted in criminal charges against the division superintendent and public information officer.
“Loudoun County citizens are in charge of this board. We are in charge of the superintendent; the superintendent runs the schools. We commissioned this study and I really, truly believe that we need this report to our superiors,” School Board member John Beatty (Catoctin) said. “The same way that we fired the superintendent for his performance, we’re due a performance review by the people, and I believe that the report will rebuild the trust needed to continue to throughout the rest of this term and also to help my colleagues to be re-elected or move on to other positions.”
“Really, the only way forward is through, and if we keep trying to delay, the wounds caused by the assaults in our schools will continue to fester,” he said.
School Board member Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), who drafted the motion to release the report asking for the vote, agreed.
“We have a duty to serve our constituents with integrity and the only way to see that through is to unapologetically and courageously embrace sharing the truth and to release the report, with any necessary redaction to protect minor confidentially,” she said.
Polifko said given the choice between advocating for children and families and protecting the school system, she will always choose children and families.
“It may be uncomfortable, and it may lead to unfavorable consequences, but in the end, the truth will always produce what is good, and when we confront things with truth and courage, then what happens as a result will be good,” she said.
Denise Corbo (At-Large) said it was incumbent upon her and the entire board to take the recommendations made in the special grand jury report on the scandal into consideration. Those recommendations included greater transparency and that “the School Board should limit the degree to which legitimate matters and information of public concern are shielded from the public under the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”
Corbo said she understood when the firm of Blankingship and Keith was hired to conduct the investigation in March 2021 that the report would be made public.
Those comments got applause from the audience.
Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) reversed her position, saying although as a candidate she supported releasing the report, she would now vote against doing so. There were audible gasps form the crowd when she announced she no longer supported making the information public.
“Ultimately to be fully transparent the entire report would need to be released. It was clear to me after having read the repot in detail that the report was not meant to be shared,” she said.
She said to be compliant with federal law a significant portion of the report would need to be redacted, which she said would leave more questions about what was left out. She said the facts of the case are largely in line with what was published in the grand jury report.
“I think its important to consider how much we can rely on a report that was produced under the oversite of a superintendent we’ve terminated,” School Board member Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said waiving attorney-client privilege is fraught with pitfalls. He said transparency is important but so are the rights of students and staff members to receive legal counsel without it being heard by others.
Serotkin, Ogedegbe, Reaser, Harris Mahedavi (Ahsburn), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) voted against the release.
Many in the crowd were upset and shouted at the board, calling them “criminals” and calling on the board to resign.
Scott Smith, the father of one of the victims, shouted, “what are you covering up?” before the board recessed for 15 minutes.
The release of the report has been a topic during public comment sessions at several board meetings, including Tuesday night when people from both sides of the political aisle spoke up and asked for it to be released. Leesburg Town Council member Todd Cimino-Johnson asked for the report to be released at the end of his comments supporting collective bargaining.
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors have sent letters to the School Board asking them to release the report over the past two months.
“There is not only intense public interest, but intense interest on the Board of Supervisors as to just how these incidents were able to occur, how Loudoun County Public Schools administration has addressed the cracks in the system, and how the public can have confidence that systems have been changed to a degree that incidents like this will be prevented in the future,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) wrote in the first of two letters. “Until the public has access to the findings of your internal report, it will be difficult to restore confidence in LCPS and turn the page from this unconscionable episode.”
Serotkin and Mahedavi defended the School Board’s decision to keep it entirely secret in a letter back claiming attorney client privilege.
“Customarily, such reports, when prepared by attorneys under those circumstances, would remain attorney-client privileged. Waiving the privilege by releasing the report in some form or another raises complex issues beyond just the contents of the report itself and would have implications for ongoing or future legal matters involving the school division and its employees,” they said.
A second letter from the county board, this time signed by eight of nine supervisors, dismissed that argument.
“As we both know — or should know — 'attorney-client’ privilege belongs to the client and not the attorney. Any client at any time can waive the privilege. It's important to point that out before going any further. Any claim of or allusion to a failure to release this report on this basis should be accurately framed as a choice and not a requirement,” the letter reads.
And they reiterated that the School Board could release a redacted report, and wrote waiving the attorney-client privilege is done in a case-by-case basis, rather than creating a precedent. They again urged releasing either the full report with redactions or an executive summary.
“Anything less will leave the public and—frankly the Board of Supervisors—with grave concerns,” they wrote.
Former Leesburg District school board member Beth Barts expressed anger over the decision.
“For decades protecting the system was the role of a part-time school board member. In 2019 a group of Democrats ran on changing that mindset and putting the needs of their constituents first,” she said. “Tonight, that same group, with the exception of the at-large member, chose to protect the system instead of the students, families and potential future victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.