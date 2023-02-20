The School Board on Feb. 14 unanimously voted to postpone the renaming of Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School until September 2023.
Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) made the motion to postpone the discussion until the fall saying he felt that between now and the end of the school year the board was going to have several items of business, including finding a new superintendent and continuing to address the concerns made in the special grand jury report, and he wanted to keep the focus on things that were really “critical.”
“This is an important subject, I don’t want to sound like it’s not, but I think it can wait until we at least work on some of the priority items and come back and then hopefully have the discussion on it,” he said.
Mahedavi suggested bringing it back at the Sept. 26 meeting to give the community and the board more time to dive into it after returning to school.
Mahedavi brought up the delay after Jeff Morse (Dulles) made a motion to keep the name of Mercer Middle but to create an exhibit that would be “prominently and permanently displayed in Mercer’s main hallway highlighting historical facts that underscore all facets and complexities of the school’s namesake.”
Morse said a town hall he held for the Mercer Middle School community in December was not well attended, and there was no support to change the name of the school. Rather, he said, there was greater interest in continuing the discussion and possibly holding a student-led debate.
“The folks at that townhall said they wanted to be able to dig into that and have students understand this discussion that we are having tonight, that we had the night of the town hall, because that was far more valuable for the students to understand than it was to completely wipe out and change the name and pretend like it never happened,” Morse said.
Morse also noted that while doing his own research into Mercer he found that Mercer was the first person to push for public education in America “regardless of whether they could afford it or not,” noting he fought against Thomas Jefferson to get it started in Virginia.
“That is a huge milestone for public education. So, I don’t think we can just erase the past. I don’t think we can say it didn’t happen and he as a human is perfect and flawless,” Morse said.
The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. That plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools originally being flagged for review.
The School Board has been working with the Black History Committee, Friends of the Thomas Balch Library and History Matters LLC.
In late October 2022, John Champe High School, named for a Revolutionary War cavalryman, was removed from the list to allow for additional research.
Charles Fenton Mercer was an Aldie businessman who served in the U.S. House of Representatives. His name was flagged because of his support for the colonization for free Black people in Liberia and for being a slave owner, according to History Matters. Reid was a 73-year employee of the Loudoun Times-Mirror, starting as a secretary and retiring as associate publisher. Her name was flagged because of her association with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
In postponing the two names, eight other school name reviews are also postponed. The School Board plans to discuss renaming Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.