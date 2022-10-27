School Board Unanimously Approves Changes to School Renaming Policy

The School Board unanimously approved Tuesday the revisions to the policy for naming of school facilities with a few last-minute amendments.
The policy was updated to include a section that allows the board to move forward with a recommendation by History Matters LLC and the Friends of the Thomas Balch Library’s Black History Committee to change the names of nine county schools as part of the division’s broader effort to combat systemic racism.
Originally, there were 10 school names up for review, but during the Oct 25 board meeting, John Champe High School, named for a Revolutionary War cavalryman, was removed from the list to allow for additional research to be done by the Black History Committee.
Ian Serotkin’s (Blue Ridge) amendment to allow a renaming committee to choose the current school’s name as the preferred name or alternative was approved 6-2 with Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) opposed and John Beatty (Catoctin) absent for the vote.
During discussion over the amendment, Serotkin pointed out the current policy didn’t say a renaming committee couldn’t keep the current name and wanted to bring clarity to the policy by giving committee members a choice to keep it.
When asked by Sheridan to clarify what he meant, Serotkin said it was his understanding that the committee was being formed to provide recommendations and “to say that a school was being renamed with 100 percent certainty without community input or recommendations from a naming committee would be premature.”
When Sheridan pressed further noting the list of names already being sent to a committee to be renamed, Serotkin said the names were up for “consideration,” not necessarily to go to the committee to be changed.
“For me that is different than saying for all of those names on the list that all of them should be renamed. We haven’t had a town hall with the community. We haven’t had any conversations with parents of those schools, teachers or community members,” he said. “We have reports from the Black History Committee and History Matters but my understanding of the process is that until we come back and make a final motion at the end of the process after hearing the recommendation from the naming committee that we could choose anything we want at that that point so I’d like to know whether the committee we formed to evaluate the name of the school recommends changing the name of the school or not,” he said.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) agreed with Serotkin, saying he thought it would be better to have community input before a naming committee was even formed and proposed an amendment that a town hall was needed to get community feedback prior to the forming of a renaming committee. His amendment passed unanimously.
Other amendments included a set number of alumni—two—be placed on the renaming committee and clarification on who could be on the committee in place of a school’s principal to be a current school administrator.
With the new policy in place, the School Board can begin the review process of the nine schools including getting public comment on the renaming process.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis presented a breakdown of the schools in different groups to start that process.
Up first is group A, Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School and Mercer Middle School, It’s review and public comment process and which will begin in January and go through April.
Group B, which consist of Belmont Ridge Middle School, Belmont Station Elementary School, Seldens Landing Elementary School, Sully Elementary School and Hutchison Farm Elementary School is slated to start in May and go through September.
Group C, Ball’s Bluff Elementary School and Emerick Elementary School will start in September and go through December.
John Champe High School, or group D is subject to additional study.
The board voted on Tuesday to start with group A and see how the process goes before starting any of the other groups.
To see the changes made to Policy 6510 go to https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/loudoun/Board.nsf/files/CJXLL35666EE/$file/Policy6510_Naming%20School%20Facilities%20Redline-SB101122.pdf
(2) comments
Our kids were robbed of an education for nearly two years. A superintendent who is a sexual predator enabler, and board who was complicit in hiding the fact. Yet, this is how they choose to spend their time.
Where is the sense of priorities with these people? Abolish the School Board. It no longer serves the people or our children.
LCPS will get some flak for this effort. But I think it's moving in the right direction, slowly but surely. We cannot have schools bear names that are strongly associated with racism. That's completely unacceptable in this day & age. There are so many appropriate names out there -- Leslee King & the Lovings come to mind. Happy Halloween Loudoun!
