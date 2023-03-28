The School Board will vote on a resolution to allow collective bargaining tonight, and to add $3.3 million and 13 new administrative staff to the fiscal year 2024 budget to support it.
Under the proposed resolution, the School Board would commit to return to the county $3.3 million in fiscal year 2023 year-end funds, and ask the county board to add $3.3 million to the school district’s fiscal year 2024 funding.
The board has until May 31 to vote on a resolution whether or not to allow collective bargaining. That deadline was triggered when Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan notified the board via certified mail that they have authorization cards from a majority of all licensed employees to begin collective bargaining.
On Feb. 28 the authorization cards were verified by LEA, division staff and members of the Virginia Education Association, a statewide teachers union.
The board is not required to extend collective bargaining rights even if a majority of licensed employees ask for it. However, with six members who have publicly supported it, it is likely the resolution will pass tonight.
Once passed, the board has 180 days to draft and pass a resolution outlining the terms of collective bargaining.
Also, at tonight’s meeting, the board will vote on several updates to policies stemming from the special grand jury report, and discuss a recommendation that the Middleburg Community Charter School be placed on probation for failing to correct its bookkeeping after the division created an action plan for it to do so.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
(5) comments
Vote NO.
Stop the cancer before it spreads....
The teachers deserve a voice in the workplace. A majority of teachers voted union yes and that should be it. The school board shouldn't have a say.
The only vote should be NO. The union does not and will not have the best interest of the students in mind. It is a power grab and a hunt for money and power. Do they not understand during collective bargaining, when you get something, you lose something? What exactly are they willing to give up? BTW what they might get also is increased Union Dues. Management in the union always win, not the teachers, or BTW the KIDS
Once again, union dues in VA is completely voluntary.
The Teachers ARE the union.
Vote NO!
