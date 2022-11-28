Next year’s school calendar, a state mandated policy requiring parents to be notified about the use of sexually explicit material and a new local revenue sharing agreement are among the items set for votes at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
The student calendar options include five choices after evolving from the original three proposed Oct. 11. A sixth and final option will be presented to the board Tuesday.
The first three options (calendar one, two and three) had 174 scheduled days for students and 194 scheduled workdays for teachers and varying start and end dates, with one starting after Labor Day.
After more research, including talking with principals and teachers and getting feedback from parents, the Human Resources and Talent Development Department developed student calendar options four and five to include 180 instructional days for students, start days before Labor Day and a shorter Winter Break.
According to Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland, the feedback they received pushed for 180 days of instruction.
All six options and their correlating teacher options will be presented to the board for a vote.
Policy 5055, parental notification of sexually explicit content is a new policy the school division created to be in alignment with Virginia Department of Education model polices and state law. According to the law, all school divisions must adopt the policies by Jan. 1.
The policy will require advance notification to parents of the intended use of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content in their child’s education, provide the opportunity to inspect and review those materials and to give parents the opportunity to opt out of the materials. The policy states parents must be notified 30 days prior to the intended use of materials with sexually explicit content. The policy also states parents must let teaches know two days in advance if their child is going to use alternative materials.
The policy applies to instructional materials only and does not apply to library books or classroom library books.
According to Executive Director of Teaching and Learning,Neil Slevin, instructional materials with sexual content are generally anchor texts in an English classroom at the middle and high school level and have been chosen based on literary merit, student interest, developmental appropriateness and content standards.
Current division practice already encourages upfront communication with families regarding text selection, according to Slevin.
The draft Policy 5055 is the second version created by the division after receiving community and committee feedback since being introduced to the Curriculum and Instruction Committee on Sept 22.
The policy was discussed as an information item at the Nov. 15 School Board meeting, but Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) decided it wasn’t ready to be placed on the consent agenda for Nov. 29, and instead put it as an action item to allow for more discussion before its adopted.
The final item to be voted on is a draft revenue sharing agreement memorandum of understanding for the Board of Supervisors.
According to the draft, it would establish “a transparent, predictable and flexible framework for determining local tax funding” provided by the county to Loudoun County Public School.
Historically, the supervisors have set the amount of money the School Board receives each year, but this year they decided to explore the possibility of having a revenue sharing agreement like other Virginia jurisdictions, giving the school district a set share of the annual net growth in local tax revenues. Supervisors plan in the next fiscal year to give the school district the same amount of local tax money as the current year, plus 60% of any growth of those revenues.
The current process usually leads to debates over school funding with the School Board requesting funding, supervisors debating how much of that request to grant and then the School Board having to adjust its budget to fit within that decision.
The draft revenue sharing agreement would be a signed agreement between Loudoun County and the School Board during the annual budget development cycle.
The School Board will review the draft and provide input before sending it to the Board of Supervisors.
The board will also discuss the secondary school attendance zone changes as an information item. In addition to the staff proposed plan, there are four plans with rationale provided by Board members. Two from John Beatty (Catoctin), one from Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) and one from Jeff Morse (Dulles).
