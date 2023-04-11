The School Board will hear from the Middleburg Community Charter School Tuesday night after a School Board committee recommended placing the school on probation after it failed to take corrective measures to its financial books.
At the School Board’s March 28 meeting, Jeff Morse (Dulles) proposed sending the discussion back to committee so the school could have time to make corrections before a second audit was performed. He said he felt the school, which recently brought on a new financial advisor and new bookkeeping system, needed another chance to make corrections for the entire year before another unannounced audit was done. Morse said many of the audit findings were from errors that happened before a March 21 committee meeting and the school didn’t have time to make corrections.
The school was given a corrective plan Jan. 10 that included two unannounced onsite internal audits before June 30. The first was done Feb. 8.
The Specialized Programs and Centers Committee, of which Morse is a member, previously voted unanimously to recommend the school be put on probation. Morse said March 28 he was the one who recommended the two audits last year and said his intention was to make sure the school was on track to correct the issues.
Morse added he wasn’t “letting up on them” but said he felt putting the school on probation before the second audit was done and before the school had the chance to correct any issues could impact the school’s teacher recruiting and enrollment numbers.
Division Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby on March 28 disagreed with Morse’s suggestion to send it back to committee, saying they were at this point because the school had been making errors in its books for five years that had not been fixed.
“If this was us, as in our board or LCPS, can you imagine what we’d be hearing if we were giving ourselves this much leeway?” Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said. “Our CFO is telling us there is a liability.”
The School Board voted down Morse’s suggestion 3-4-2, with Reaser, Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), and Erika Ogedegebe (Leesburg) opposed. Instead the School Board will discuss possible probation—with charter school administration representatives present—Tuesday, April 11.
"The School Board will hear from the Middleburg Community Charter School Tuesday night after a School Board committee recommended placing the school on probation after it failed to take corrective measures....."
WOW. The School Board should put themselves on probation for their own reckless actions that have endangered Loudoun school kids.
