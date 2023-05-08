The School Board will meet in closed meeting this afternoon to discuss prospective candidates seeking to be the next superintendent in the division.
The board will discuss the candidates, salary options, and get legal advice about the hiring of a superintendent.
The board plans to interview candidates over the next 15 days, all in closed sessions at undisclosed locations to protect the privacy of the applicants, according to the agenda for the May 9 School Board meeting.
It was discussed during the March 28 School Board meeting that candidate information is kept private because many apply while they are serving as superintendents in other school divisions and don’t want their current employer to know they have applied until they know if they have the job.
The job posting officially closed April 26, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams.
The months-long process began in February when the School Board chose Arizona firm GR Recruiting to lead the nationwide search for a new superintendent.
The board unanimously fired former superintendent Scott Ziegler in December, a day after the unsealing of a report by a special grand jury empaneled to look into how the administration handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
Chief of Staff Daniel Smith was appointed acting superintendent two days later, on Dec. 8, to serve until a permanent one was hired.
GR Recruiting held stakeholder meetings with staff members, community groups, students and parents to get feedback on the qualities they felt were important in a new superintendent. The recruiting firm also conducted a public survey that was available for two weeks in March.
A candidate profile was created based on survey results and information gathered at the stakeholder meeting. The candidate profile was finalized at the end of March.
Recruiting and applications were submitted until April 26. Interviews and the selection process will take place during May, with the division anticipating selecting ad announcing a new superintendent in late May or early June.
(2) comments
Please listen to well informed advice. The Superintendent is not just the top exec of the system he/she is the person you have to go through to manage the system so please establish a yearly contract not a four year contract so YOU can measure the results required and not just push it to the next schools board to handle.
I hope the board makes a successful hiring. LCPS has so many problems. It's not as bad as the harpies make it out to be. They just wanna impose an extreme right-wing agenda everywhere. But the school division is too top-heavy. Millions go to bureaucrats & crumbs are left for the children. This must change. I hope it begins with an austerity salary for the new superintendent. Good luck LCPS!
