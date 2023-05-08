The School Board on May 9 will vote on the final two policy updates recommended by a special grand jury report unsealed in December after investigating the district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults in high schools.
The final two policies deal with safety and emergency-related communications and the disclosure of students’ personally identifiable information and other educational records.
Five other policies recommended for review by the special grand jury have already been updated.
The board will also discuss and vote on requested revision for the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding made by the joint committee of the School Board and Board of Supervisors on April 17. Those revisions include adding SRO training on trauma-informed policing tactics and interview techniques to better serve minors who are potentially involved in sexual assault or domestic assault situations. The MOU revisions also include clarifying language.
The board will also hear and vote on calendar options for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years. The options were presented March 28 to the board as an information item and have 180 days for students, detail student holidays, breaks and options for earlier start and end dates. The teacher calendars have 194 scheduled work days that correlate with student calendars.
The board will hear a presentation on fentanyl awareness and prevention in the division by the Department of Student Services in a work session that starts at 4 p.m.
There will also be an update on fiscal year 2024 special education staffing and an update on the division’s Title I schools.
The School Board holds a work session starting at 4 p.m., followed by a closed session. The evening meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.