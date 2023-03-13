The Loudoun County School Board will discuss its intent to allow collective bargaining for licensed staff members during its Tuesday night meeting.
A draft resolution stating the board intends to allow it is listed on the agenda as an information item. The board is expected to only hold a discussion on the measure in advance of a vote at its March 28 meeting.
On Feb. 28 the School Board met in closed session to discuss procedures around certification of collective bargaining. Earlier that day, Loudoun Education Association president Sandy Sullivan along with an attorney from the Virginia Education Association—a statewide union, division attorney Robert Falconi and division administrators verified a majority of authorization cards signed by licensed division employees.
Sullivan notified the division via certified mail Jan. 31 that LEA had received signed authorization cards for a majority—51% of all licensed division employees. That letter initiated a 120-day deadline under state law for a vote on a resolution whether to allow collective bargaining within the division or not.
The School Board is not required to extend collective bargaining rights even if a majority of employees support it.
The adopted $1.67 billion fiscal year 2024 budget does not allocate funds to support bargaining. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith estimated in January the district would need $3.5 million and 14 full time staff to implement collective bargaining. He said at the time if a resolution passed in favor of it the School Board would need to ask the Board of Supervisors for more money to fund it in the budget.
Sullivan disagreed with the cost estimate and said she believed it was a scare tactic and that the division could implement it for less money and fewer employees.
During a joint Board of Supervisors, School Board meeting Feb. 16, supervisors questioned how collective bargaining would be funded if it wasn’t included in the School Board’s adopted budget.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) asked specifically if it would be covered in school division’s end of year fund balance.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) also asked about the fund balance and told School Board members that if they planned to ask for more money after the budget process ended, it would be too late.
Schools Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby said based on their second quarter review they projected having a $14.1 million fund balance, but noted the projection was expected to change because they only had numbers through Dec. 31. She also noted if the General Assembly wasn’t able to correct a $3.5 million fiscal year 2024 budget shortfall, then the division would need to deduct it from the fund balance.
A state funding error discovered in January had school districts being given $201 million less than expected, and Loudoun potentially losing $3.5 million.
The General Assembly voted on Feb. 25 to fix the budget shortfall as part of a stopgap budget, allocating $132.7 million for the current school year budget and $125.8 million to next year’s budget.
Six School Board members have voiced support for collective bargaining.
Other items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda are discussions of student mental health and safety and privacy in school restrooms.
(6) comments
The first thing the new school board should do is vote too defund this travesty then vote to abolish all equity and diversity overhead in the school budget.
ACE10, you are absolutely correct, there will be no benefit to the students one iota and only a game to fleece the hard working taxpayers of more money. If the School Board had any guts they would send the union packing and tell them no collective barganing.
Name three (3) benefits which would accrue to parents, students or taxpayers as a result of the LoCo SB allowing unions into this county's schools.
Collective bargaining is inevitable within LCPS. This current school board should just go ahead & approve it. Otherwise, next year's school board undoubtedly will do so. I just hope it doesn't cost taxpayers an arm & a leg. Goodness knows LCPS is great at spending money (with little or no accountability). Hey! Only a week 'til spring. Happy Spring Loudoun!
So approve it, you say, and yet you don't even know how much it will cost us taxpayers while hoping it's not too much. Well $13M so that they can also hire additional "staff" at the administration building seems to be a high price in exchange for Unions to come in and fleece the county, school officials, and teachers while sitting back and laughing all the way to the bank. Meanwhile, the children suffer even more! Tell me 3 good things that a teachers union/collective bargaining has done to improve our public education system in the last 10, 20 years!?
Correction, 3M in taxpayer money, which is $3M too much and money we don't have thanks to the spending spree BoS.
