In a 4-4-1 tie, the School Board on Tuesday night did not gather the votes to place the Middleburg Community Charter School on probation based on allegations it failed to take corrective actions to correct its financial books.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) voted against John Betty’s (Catoctin) substitute motion to send the item back to committee for continued review. Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) was absent for the vote.
Serotkin said the item will be brought back for consideration at the next School Board meeting, following the procedures for tie votes with at least one member absent.
MCCS Board of Directors Chair Vito Germinario told the School Board that the charter school’s leadership is fully committed to the success of the school and is “laser focused on provided a high-quality education.” Germinario said as chairman he holds the responsibility for the accounting deficiencies and rectifying them.
Sheridan, a member of the School Board’s Specialized Programs and Centers Committee which recommended probation, said she wanted to vote to put the school on probation in December because of ongoing concerns over the past five years. She said at that time her colleagues opted to create a corrective action plan that included two unannounced onsite internal audits to be conducted before June 30.
During a Feb. 8 unannounced internal audit, seven items were found with severity rankings from one to three. Of those, three were considered to be the highest risk and most concerning to Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby, who said they had been repetitive issues for that past five years.
“This is the fifth year in a row we have seen the same type of deficiency without corrections being made,” she said Tuesday night.
The February marked the sixth internal audit for the school.
Willoughby reiterated her concerns with the repetitive nature of the errors saying a lack of control over the books was most concerning. She said she wasn’t suggesting fraud is going on but said the errors set up an environment where fraud could happen.
Sheridan said school leaders had been aware of the concerns, noting they were told of the findings during the onsite audit and given an official letter a month later. She said the school should have taken corrective action as soon as it learned of the issues, and it shouldn’t have been the result of the School Board committee putting the school on a plan of action.
Jeff Morse (Dulles), also a member of the committee, reiterated his statements from the March 28 School Board meeting that he felt it should be sent back to the committee to give the school more time to make corrections before a second audit was performed. He said on Tuesday night that the school only had three weeks to make corrections to its books from the time the corrective plan was put in place to the Feb. 8 audit. Morse said he thought the second audit should be the trigger for probation.
“I think that is very lenient, but I think it’s appropriate. Because I think what we are trying to do is we are trying to make sure they are fiscally responsible, but we are also trying to make sure they are successful,” he said.
The three member committee, comprised of Beatty, Sheridan and Morse, previously voted unanimously on March 21 to recommend the school be put on probation.
Sheridan made the motion to place the school on probation before Beatty proposed a substitute motion to end it back to committee.
The vote was a tie moving the item to April 25.
According to division counsel Robert Falconi, after the board chooses to put a school on probation, it has 30 days to submit a written remedial plan on how it plans to fix the issues. Falconi said the board would need to approve the plan before it could be implemented.
What a colossal waste of time. As LCPS has reiterated over and over again to deflect attention from its own fraud and abuse, 90% of a school's expenses are to its staff - teachers. Who pays their salaries directly to the teachers? Why, LCPS of course.
And given the school holds only ~100-135 kids, ALL of their costs are low whether paid by LCPS or via the charter. So there is no real "liability" here.
Besides, Willoughby not only was cited in the external audit last year for an irregularity, but as confirmed by Morse, Willoughby repeatedly cycles budgets inflated by at least $40M/yr through to the SB. So who exactly is committing the fraud here?
