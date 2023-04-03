The School Board on March 28 amended three polices that were recommended for revision by their attorney in response to a special grand jury’s recommendations in December.
The recommendations came from the jury’s investigation into the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults at Loudoun high schools. The board approved changes to policies dealing with school assignment, threat assessment for schools and the conduct of School Board members.
The board voted 7-0-2 to approve Jeff Morse's (Dulles) proposed changes to the policy that dealt with school assignment. Morse added a paragraph that addressed student mental health or physical health that came about after significant life events. Morse’s changes make it possible for those to be addressed any time during the year and allowed by the appeals process in another policy.
Additional changes were made to the policy including clarification on special permission to attend school outside a student's attendance zone to state special permission is not automatically approved year after year. A section was added that outlined conditions for fifth graders who had previously been granted special permission. An appeals timeline was added for special permission applications that were denied. A new section was added that centers around the transfer of a student as a result of disciplinary or safety considerations and included notification of the superintendent and meeting requirements for staff and school safety officers as well as others who could be included.
Morse said he wanted to make sure there was a way for a family in crisis to “run through the entire appeal process.”
Changes to the school threat assessment policy included adding the school security officer and, if the school has one, the law enforcement school resource officer to the threat assessment teams created at each school, updating the school security officers with threat information. A section was also added that states threats of self-harm are handled through a separate Virginia code and not through this policy.
Minimal changes were made to the policy on the code of conduct for School Board members. Changes included adding a paragraph that states the School Board will conduct its business in “accordance with open meetings requirements of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.” That is already state law.
Denise Corbo (At-large) and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) were absent for the vote.
The School Board held a work session Dec. 13 to review and discuss the recommendations of the special grand jury report. Seven policies and one regulation were discussed at that meeting. Four policies have been updated and approved by the School Board since the December meeting including these three.
An elephant in the room is the need for safer restroom facilities. From what I'm told, all kind of shenanigans go on in LCPS restrooms. Converting entirely to single-user restrooms isn't the answer. That's just a knee-jerk Transphobic reaction. Sheriff's deputies need to be revved up, along with monitors & other school personnel. Put some of those LCPS bureaucrats to work & keep the schools safe. Happy Passover Loudoun!
No enough funding thanks to collective bargaining.
No the elephant in the room is this School Board is more concerned with teaching our children to be "empathetic" with this SEL non-sense (who asked them to do this? Did we have this when we were kids?) and not a rigorous math, science and English curriculum.
I just read today that American's opinions of traditional American values is in free-fall. Percentages for people (under age 30) who say this value is important to them: Patriotism - down to 23%, Religion now down to 31%, having children is important 23%. And of course if you sort those results by political party, democrats score at about half those numbers.
So I guess your SEL and DEI strategies are failing miserably in helping to raise great American young people.
Thanks for nothing libs.
