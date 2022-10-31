School Board Resumes Boundary Line Work, Unfinished Meeting on Tuesday

The Loudon County School Board will hold another secondary school attendance zone work session on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The board is eyeing changes in the Ashburn, eastern Loudoun and central Loudoun regions.
The work session will include attendance zone proposals from several School Board members, including one from John Beatty (Catoctin), three from Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) and two from Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian).
Community members may create their own attendance zone map using the Virginia Tech Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics platform by going to redistrict.cs.vt.edu. They may then submit their proposals to their School Board member to be considered. School Board members may then sponsor a plan and present it in future attendance zone meetings. Individuals are not allowed to present it themselves.
Plans may be submitted via email to LCPSPLAN@lcps.org.
The School Board will reconvene it’s Oct. 25 meeting following the attendance zone work session to complete unfinished business from last week.
