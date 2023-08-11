It will be more difficult for individual members of the Loudoun County School Board to add items to the meeting agendas following a policy change approved Tuesday.
Under the change, items must have support from at least two additional board members to be added to the meeting dockets. Also, depending on the length of a meeting agenda, the chair may limit the number of board-initiated items to be considered.
The change was approved on a 6-3 vote, with critics worried the policy would block minority opinions.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) requested the School Board’s Legislative and Policy Committee look at the policy. He said it would bring the agenda item policy into line with the same standard required for School Board information requests that require more than an hour of staff time to complete. He said the policy makes sure staff isn’t spending too much time on work that doesn’t have support from other board members.
He said a goal of the change was to encourage board members to make better use of the committee system to flesh out ideas may have little to no support from other bord members or revive items previously decided by the board.
Serotkin said it was not unusual for governing bodies to require a minimum level of co-sponsorship for items to bypass the normal committee process and be placed on the full board’s agenda. He said the Prince William County School Board had a similar policy.
Jeff Morse (Dulles proposed an amendment so that only one other board member had agree to add an item to a meeting agenda. That failed 4-5 with Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Sertokin opposed.
“We talk about the ability to speak freely up here and how important that is. It’s so important that we don’t even limit our discussion. So I think what we are doing is we are trying to box board members in based on preconceived notions on a topic that’s being brought,” Morse said.
He noted that members of the public could more easily get an item on a board agenda by simple asking the chair to add it.
Polifko, who opposed both Morse’s amendment and the policy changes, said elected representative had a responsibility to use their voices to represent their constituents.
“This policy is being revised with no hard evidence as to why we need to put it under revision,” she said. “Prior to this revision, board members under this policy were able to put any information item on the agenda that they brought to the chairman’s attention. So, who don’t you want to hear from? That is what this is. Who don’t you want to hear from?”
Denise Corbo (At-Large) also voted against the changes saying they were too restrictive and prevented board members from their elected duties.
“It would open the door and potentially allow board members to strategically silence other board members by preventing an information item to be added to the School Board agenda,” she said.
Mahedavi said board members could bring items to the School Board agenda during the new business section of the agenda. He said the changes weren’t about restriction but about good governance.
John Beatty (Catoctin) agreed with Mahedavi and pointed out board members could also bring up items during their five-minute comment time toward the end of meetings. He saw merit in promoting a more collaborative approach.
“As someone who has asked for items to be put on the agenda, I think those items would have done better if I had reached out to other board members beforehand and sort of tried to build a consensus and tried to get their thoughts on it,” he said.
Morse still objected, saying those avenues don’t guarantee the board will take up the issues and said there are times when it is important to bring topics to a vote to show how the board feels.
The policy changes received feedback June 7-21 and the Legislative and Policy Committee vote 3-0 to recommend their approval to the full School Board.
