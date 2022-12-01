The School Board voted Tuesday to propose an agreement with the Board of Supervisors on how to split local tax revenue.
The Board of Supervisors, which sets the amount of local tax funding the school district receives, in the next annual budget plans to skip the annual debate over how much to grow the school budget. Instead, supervisors offered to split the year-over-year growth in local tax revenues with the School Board, sending them 60% of that money plus their current budget allotment. That kind of automatic budget allotment is common in other jurisdictions.
School Board members have sought a memorandum of understanding with the Board of Supervisors placing more terms around that funding split. But not all School Board members were on board with the revenue sharing agreement proposed Tuesday.
Many voiced concerns about it putting a cap on the budget, while others were concerned the 60/40 split would give the county board the impression the School Board was agreeing to a maximum amount, instead of a minimum that could be increased if needed.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said she couldn’t support it because she was concerned it wouldn’t be enough to meet the needs of the school division.
“I think that we are responsible for advocating for the needs of the school division and as of right now, especially because of the lower funding the past two years, we aren’t in a position where we can adequately meet the needs of our students and staff at this split,” she said.
She said over the two years, the county board sent around 50% of net tax revenue to the school division. She said she would be comfortable supporting the proposed agreement if the word “minimum” was added to the language, saying she wanted to make it clear they were agreeing to a floor, and not a ceiling.
The School Board agreed to that change 6-1-1 with John Beatty (Catoctin) opposed, Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) abstaining and Denise Corbo (At-large) absent.
Beatty was opposed the memorandum, saying the School Board develops its budget needs and then sends that to county supervisors, who then set the tax rate. He said the memorandum would “hamstring” the School Board.
“Having more flexibility is better in the long run. I appreciate the effort to get clarity… but putting an MOU in place is going to hamstring us. The county is responsible for taxation, our responsibility is to set the budget based on educating children,” he said.
“In the end, the elephant in room at end of day is what tax rate the Board of Supervisors is going to set and that is completely outside anything we can control other than lobbying and outside the scope of this agreement,” Ian Serotkin (Catoctin) said. “But that being said, I think this is an improvement over the current process and puts safeguards in place. I have my doubts as to how much this will help, but I will support it.”
He said the agreement would set a floor for the funding they get, which he noted was higher than what they got in the past two years. He also mentioned an amendment he proposed that added additional wording to protect money given to the School Board by the state or federal government from being split by the county. It also had wording that prevented the county from reducing the amount it gave the Board as a result of that funding and that would not result in a change or reduction to the amount given them by the county.
Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) echoed Serotkin’s comments and said the MOU would help them have a more consistent budget and help the School Board know what the revenue was going to look like beforehand as opposed to going into February or March not knowing. The Board of Supervisors typically adopts a budget in early April.
“Our first cut of this doesn’t mean the Board of Supervisors are going to take and sign off on it. There might be back and forth, but I support it because there are positives in setting this versus being open and not knowing what it’s going to be,” he said.
The Board voted to approve the memorandum of 5-2-1 with Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Beatty opposed, Polifko abstaining, and Corbo absent. The school district will now send it to the Board of Supervisors.
“Now it goes to the Board of Supervisors, and stand by for heavy rolls, as we say in the Navy,” Morse said.
